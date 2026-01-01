Japan Soccer Team Begin Training for 2026 World Cup

TOKYO, May 26 (News On Japan) - Japan's national soccer team began a domestic training camp in Chiba on May 25th ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, with 13 players including 39-year-old Yuto Nagatomo of FC Tokyo and Daichi Kamada of Eintracht Frankfurt taking part in the opening session.

Nagatomo was selected for his fifth consecutive World Cup squad, the most appearances by a Japanese player in the tournament's history. The remaining squad members are expected to join the camp in stages.

Japan will face Iceland in a farewell match at MUFG Stadium in Tokyo on May 31st before departing for Monterrey, Mexico, on June 2nd for a pre-tournament camp.

The team will then move to its base camp in Nashville in the United States as preparations continue for its opening Group F match against the Netherlands on June 14th local time, which will be played on June 15th in Japan time.

Japan Squad

GK

Tomoki Hayakawa / Keisuke Osako / Zion Suzuki



DF

Yuto Nagatomo / Shogo Taniguchi / Ko Itakura

Tsuyoshi Watanabe / Takehiro Tomiyasu / Hiroki Ito

Ayumu Seko / Yukinari Sugawara / Junnosuke Suzuki



MF/FW

Wataru Endo / Junya Ito / Daichi Kamada / Koki Ogawa

Daizen Maeda / Ritsu Doan / Ayase Ueda / Ao Tanaka

Keito Nakamura / Kaishu Sano / Takefusa Kubo / Yuito Suzuki

Kento Shiogai / Keisuke Goto

Source: Kyodo