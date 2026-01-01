News On Japan
Osaka Marathon Draws 35,000 Runners in Warm Springlike Weather

OSAKA, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - Nearly 35,000 runners raced through the streets of Osaka on February 22nd as the Osaka Marathon, now in its 14th year, was held in unseasonably warm conditions reminiscent of late April.

Shortly after 9 a.m., the starting signal sent waves of citizen runners off from in front of the Osaka Prefectural Government building, one after another, as they began the 42.195-kilometer course.

In its 14th running, the event drew close to 35,000 participants. Osaka’s high temperature reached 21.4 degrees Celsius on the day, comparable to late April, but runners pressed on through the city’s landmarks toward Osaka Castle Park, cheered by spectators lining the route.

Participant: "It was hot, but I’m glad I was able to run a good time."

Participant: "I’ve been aiming for a sub-three-hour finish for about 10 years, and I finally achieved it for the first time, so I’m really happy."

Source: YOMIURI

