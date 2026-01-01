Carp Player Released on Bail Over Use of Zombie Tobacco

HIROSHIMA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Ryutaro Hazuki, a player for the Hiroshima Carp who has been indicted on charges of using a designated drug known as “zombie tobacco,” was released on bail on February 18th.

Shortly before noon, Hazuki appeared wearing a brown long jacket, stopped in front of reporters and bowed his head. When asked by a reporter to offer a message to fans who continue to support him, he remained silent.

Hazuki was indicted on February 17th on charges of using the designated drug etomidate at his home in Naka Ward, Hiroshima, around December 16th, 2025.

According to the Hiroshima District Court, Hazuki’s lawyer filed a request for bail on February 17th, and the court granted bail on February 18th. Bail of 3 million yen has been paid.

At the time of his arrest, Hazuki denied using the designated drug, saying he had no recollection of doing so, but later changed his statement and admitted to using it.

Source: FNN