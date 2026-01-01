News On Japan
Sports

Carp Player Released on Bail Over Use of Zombie Tobacco

HIROSHIMA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - Ryutaro Hazuki, a player for the Hiroshima Carp who has been indicted on charges of using a designated drug known as “zombie tobacco,” was released on bail on February 18th.

Shortly before noon, Hazuki appeared wearing a brown long jacket, stopped in front of reporters and bowed his head. When asked by a reporter to offer a message to fans who continue to support him, he remained silent.

Hazuki was indicted on February 17th on charges of using the designated drug etomidate at his home in Naka Ward, Hiroshima, around December 16th, 2025.

According to the Hiroshima District Court, Hazuki’s lawyer filed a request for bail on February 17th, and the court granted bail on February 18th. Bail of 3 million yen has been paid.

At the time of his arrest, Hazuki denied using the designated drug, saying he had no recollection of doing so, but later changed his statement and admitted to using it.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dotonbori Stabbing Exposes Dark Shift in Osaka

A brutal stabbing in Osaka’s Minami district late last week left three young men wounded, one fatally, raising new questions about the changing environment around a well-known youth gathering spot beneath the Glico sign in Dotonbori.

Japan To Ban Use of Mobile Batteries on Aircraft

Japan’s transport ministry has decided on a policy to prohibit the use of mobile batteries on aircraft as early as April following a string of incidents in which the devices caught fire during flights.

Second Takaichi Cabinet Formed as All Ministers Reappointed

The second Takaichi Cabinet was inaugurated on the evening of February 18th following the prime minister’s appointment ceremony and the attestation of ministers at the Imperial Palace, with all cabinet members reappointed.

Online Tutoring Service Megasta Enters Bankruptcy

Online tutoring provider Banzan, which operates the popular service Megasta, received a court decision on February 17th to begin bankruptcy proceedings, triggering confusion and anger among parents and tutors after the company abruptly halted all operations.

Japanese Pair Surge From Fifth To Capture Gold

The pairs free skating event saw the duo known as “Rikuryu,” Riku Miura, 24, and Ryuichi Kihara, 33, of the Kinoshita Group, capture a dramatic gold medal in a stunning comeback, delivering a performance that brought the entire arena to its feet and earning 158.13 points, the highest free skating score in history.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Carp Player Released on Bail Over Use of Zombie Tobacco

Ryutaro Hazuki, a player for the Hiroshima Carp who has been indicted on charges of using a designated drug known as “zombie tobacco,” was released on bail on February 18th.

Japanese Pair Surge From Fifth To Capture Gold

The pairs free skating event saw the duo known as “Rikuryu,” Riku Miura, 24, and Ryuichi Kihara, 33, of the Kinoshita Group, capture a dramatic gold medal in a stunning comeback, delivering a performance that brought the entire arena to its feet and earning 158.13 points, the highest free skating score in history.

Groundbreaking Held for New Rugby Stadium in Tokyo

A groundbreaking event was held for the new Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, scheduled to open in 2030 at Meiji Jingu Gaien in Tokyo, with operator Mitsui Fudosan and its partners announcing that the facility will carry the secondary name 'SMBC Olive Square'.

Roki Sasaki’s 2025 MLB Decision: What His Posting Means for Fantasy Baseball Managers

Roki Sasaki’s decision to join Major League Baseball has evolved from international speculation into an on-field reality that is already influencing both MLB outcomes and fantasy baseball strategy.

Murase Lands Historic Gold With Daring Final Run in Olympic Big Air

The women’s snowboard big air final was held at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, where Beijing Olympic bronze medalist Murase Kokomo, 21, of TOKIO Inkarami captured the gold medal, becoming the first Japanese woman to win gold in the event and the first in women’s snowboarding history to reach the podium at two consecutive Olympics.

Ohtani Co-Authors Picture Book Starring Beloved Dog Decoy

A picture book co-authored by Shohei Ohtani, featuring his beloved dog Decoy as the main character, has been released in the United States, with all proceeds set to be donated to charity.

Yokozuna Join Annual Bean-Throwing Ceremony

An annual Setsubun ceremony was held on February 3rd at Naritasan Shinshoji temple in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, drawing large crowds as actors Taiga Nakano and Sei Shiraishi joined sumo grand champions Toyoshoryu and Onosato on stage to scatter small bags filled with peanuts and soybeans, praying for an abundant harvest and good fortune while worshippers below raised their voices and reached out eagerly for the offerings.

Japanese Olympic Team Arrives in Milan

With the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics set to open on February 6, the Japanese Olympic team arrived in Milan on February 1, led by head of delegation Hidehito Ito and deputy head Masahiko Harada, marking the start of final preparations for the Games.