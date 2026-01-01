Ichiro Statue Unveiled at Mariners' Seattle Home Stadium

SEATTLE, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - A bronze statue of Ichiro, who built a stellar career with the Seattle Mariners and became the first Asian player inducted into the U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame, was unveiled at the team’s home stadium in Seattle on April 10th, marking a tribute to his enduring legacy.

The statue honors Ichiro, whose real name is Ichiro Suzuki, now 52, and is installed near the main entrance of T-Mobile Park, the Mariners’ home ballpark.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ichiro reflected on the significance of the moment, saying, "Having something like this ensures that I will be remembered in any era," expressing a deep sense of gratitude.

Former Mariners teammates Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez joined Ichiro in pulling back the curtain to reveal the statue, though an unexpected moment occurred when the bat on the statue broke during the unveiling.

Source: Kyodo