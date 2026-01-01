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Teen Sumo Prodigy Chases National Glory

OSAKA, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - An enormous appetite that brings joy just to watch, paired with an irrepressibly cheerful spirit. Konosuke Shigemura, 18, is regarded as a leading candidate to become a future yokozuna, sumo's highest rank.

Raised on Amami Oshima in Kagoshima Prefecture, Shigemura has long been known as a 'monster' talent. He claimed Japan's top title in children's sumo and later won a national championship at junior high school level.

After entering high school, he moved to Osaka to pursue bigger ambitions. There, under coach Tanioka — the amateur yokozuna he had long admired — he set his sights on conquering the national stage.

His first year, however, brought a string of defeats. Then came a major setback: surgery after dislocating his left shoulder. Forced away from competition for six months, Shigemura now returns to the ring for his comeback tournament.

Packing in carbohydrates and carrying both determination and dreams, he steps onto the dohyo once more. Defeat, he believes, can become nourishment for future success.

The shared dream between coach and pupil, which began seven years ago, lives on.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

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