Japan Beats England 1-0 for First-Ever Win

LONDON, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Japan’s national football team secured a historic 1-0 victory over England in an international friendly held on March 31st in London, marking their first win in four encounters against the traditional powerhouse known as the “home of football,” and providing valuable momentum ahead of the FIFA World Cup set to begin in June across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In front of approximately 80,000 spectators at the iconic Wembley Stadium, Japan took the lead in the first half through a goal by Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton.

In the second half, Japan withstood intense pressure from England, widely regarded as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, holding firm to preserve their narrow lead and seal a landmark victory.

Source: Kyodo