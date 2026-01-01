Japan Soccer Team Chooses Nashville as World Cup Base Camp

NASHVILLE, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - A modern training facility equipped with two natural grass pitches sits about a 25-minute drive from downtown Nashville, Tennessee, where Japan’s national soccer team will establish its base camp for the World Cup set to kick off in June across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The facility serves as the training ground of Nashville, a club in Major League Soccer (MLS), which will host the Japanese squad during the tournament. Known globally as a city of music, Nashville also shares cultural ties with Japan, adding another layer of connection as the team prepares for the international competition.

Source: Kyodo