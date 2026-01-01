News On Japan
Society

Foreign Visitors and Ex-Rescuer Pull 80-Year-Old Woman From Hakuba Crashed Car

Nagano, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A former emergency responder and foreign tourists worked together to rescue a woman in her 80s who was trapped inside an overturned light vehicle in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture.

Footage captured in Hakuba showed a man opening the door of a small car that had flipped onto its side. The driver had been trapped inside following the crash.

The first person to arrive at the scene, even before police and firefighters, was Kazumaki, a former member of a local emergency response unit.

Kazumaki, former emergency responder: "I checked to see whether any flammable liquids were leaking and called out to the driver."

Video from the time shows him speaking reassuringly to the woman, saying, "Just wait a moment, ma'am. Are you hurt? Are you hurt?"

After alerting the fire department and asking another bystander to record the situation, Kazumaki began the rescue operation.

As Kazumaki opened the car door, foreign tourists who happened to be nearby stepped in to hold and stabilize it.

The trapped driver was a woman in her 80s. While staying in contact with emergency services and monitoring her condition, Kazumaki told her, "I'm sorry, but let's step out of the car now," before carefully guiding her through the open door.

Once she was seated on the vehicle's body, foreign tourists waiting on the road helped support her and safely received her from the car.

According to the fire department, the woman was later transported to hospital. She was conscious and able to speak.

Kazumaki said that in addition to being relieved that the rescue was successful, he was particularly moved by the spirit of cooperation shown at the scene.

Kazumaki, former emergency responder: "People of many different nationalities gathered together and helped get the grandmother out of the car. There is a real spirit of mutual support among foreigners here in Hakuba."

Source: FNN

Kyoto Raises Lodging Tax as Peak Travel Season Begins

Kyoto City significantly raised its lodging tax from March 1st, increasing the maximum charge per person per night from 1,000 yen to as much as 10,000 yen, in a move aimed at tackling overtourism and funding the preservation of cultural assets, even as questions remain about its impact on visitors and the local economy.

Tokyo Metro Begins Touchless Ticket Gate Trial

Tokyo Metro and Toshiba have launched Japan’s first demonstration test allowing passengers to pass through ticket gates without touching them by using their smartphones’ Bluetooth function.

Himeji Castle Hikes Admission Fee for Non-Residents

The admission fee for the World Heritage-listed Himeji Castle in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, was revised on March 1st for the first time in 11 years, introducing a dual pricing system that significantly raises costs for visitors from outside the city.

Australian Girl, 8, Dies After Snowmobile Overturns in Hakuba

An eight-year-old Australian girl died after a snowmobile overturned in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture, at around 11 a.m. on February 28th, with authorities investigating the cause of the accident.

Fuji-Q Highland Supervisor Sent to Prosecutors

A site supervisor at Fuji-Q Highland in Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Prefecture, was referred to prosecutors on March 2nd over a fatal accident in February 2025 in which an employee died during maintenance work.

Female Teacher Arrested Over Deadly Assault on Elderly Man

A 48-year-old woman who works as a lecturer at an Osaka prefectural high school was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man in Osaka, with the man later confirmed dead at the hospital where he was taken.

Men Clash in Centuries-Old Naked Festival

The Konomiya Hadaka Festival, an unusual Shinto ritual dating back more than 1,250 years in which men wearing only loincloths collide violently with one another, was held on March 1st at Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, drawing around 10,000 participants who surged toward a designated “sacred man” believed to absorb misfortune through physical contact.

Avalanche Strikes Nagano-Niigata Ski Resort, Four Injured

An avalanche struck an advanced-level course at Madarao Kogen Ski Resort, which spans Niigata and Nagano prefectures, on February 28th, leaving four people injured, including two family members.

Man Dies After Falling During Ice Climbing in Gifu

A man in his 50s died after falling while ice climbing in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, on March 2nd, after a report was made shortly after 9 a.m. from a person at the scene in Osakacho stating that he had fallen along with a sheet of ice and become trapped beneath the collapsed mass.

Mito Murder Suspect Planted Tracking Tag on Victim’s Car

A man indicted on murder charges over the killing of a 31-year-old nailist in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, is suspected of attaching a location-tracking “lost-item tag” to the victim’s car, investigative sources said, with police planning to rearrest him on March 2nd on suspicion of violating the anti-stalking law.

Australian Girl, 8, Dies After Snowmobile Overturns in Hakuba

An eight-year-old Australian girl died after a snowmobile overturned in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture, at around 11 a.m. on February 28th, with authorities investigating the cause of the accident.

American Arrested For Repeated Crashes Across Tokyo

A bearded American man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck in central Tokyo on February 14th and repeatedly fleeing crash scenes, with one victim saying the driver appeared to be laughing as he sped away.