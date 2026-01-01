Foreign Visitors and Ex-Rescuer Pull 80-Year-Old Woman From Hakuba Crashed Car

Nagano, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - A former emergency responder and foreign tourists worked together to rescue a woman in her 80s who was trapped inside an overturned light vehicle in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture.

Footage captured in Hakuba showed a man opening the door of a small car that had flipped onto its side. The driver had been trapped inside following the crash.

The first person to arrive at the scene, even before police and firefighters, was Kazumaki, a former member of a local emergency response unit.

Kazumaki, former emergency responder: "I checked to see whether any flammable liquids were leaking and called out to the driver."

Video from the time shows him speaking reassuringly to the woman, saying, "Just wait a moment, ma'am. Are you hurt? Are you hurt?"

After alerting the fire department and asking another bystander to record the situation, Kazumaki began the rescue operation.

As Kazumaki opened the car door, foreign tourists who happened to be nearby stepped in to hold and stabilize it.

The trapped driver was a woman in her 80s. While staying in contact with emergency services and monitoring her condition, Kazumaki told her, "I'm sorry, but let's step out of the car now," before carefully guiding her through the open door.

Once she was seated on the vehicle's body, foreign tourists waiting on the road helped support her and safely received her from the car.

According to the fire department, the woman was later transported to hospital. She was conscious and able to speak.

Kazumaki said that in addition to being relieved that the rescue was successful, he was particularly moved by the spirit of cooperation shown at the scene.

Kazumaki, former emergency responder: "People of many different nationalities gathered together and helped get the grandmother out of the car. There is a real spirit of mutual support among foreigners here in Hakuba."

Source: FNN