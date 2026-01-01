Man Dies After Falling During Ice Climbing in Gifu

GIFU, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - A man in his 50s died after falling while ice climbing in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, on March 2nd, after a report was made shortly after 9 a.m. from a person at the scene in Osakacho stating that he had fallen along with a sheet of ice and become trapped beneath the collapsed mass.

Emergency responders, including firefighters, rushed to the site and found the man pinned beneath a chunk of ice measuring approximately three meters in diameter. Although he was rescued, his death was confirmed at the scene.

At the time of the accident, six people, including the victim, were ice climbing at the location.

Temperatures in the area near the site in Gero had risen significantly above seasonal averages since around mid-February, bringing spring-like conditions. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Source: TBS