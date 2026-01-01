News On Japan
Foreign Overnight Stays in Japan Hit Record 177.87 Million

TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - The number of foreign visitors staying at accommodation facilities across Japan reached a record 177.87 million guest nights last year, marking the highest level ever recorded and highlighting a continued shift toward regional destinations.

According to the Japan Tourism Agency’s lodging travel statistics survey, foreign guest nights totaled 177.87 million, up 8.2% from the previous year and setting a new all-time high.

By country and region, China accounted for the largest share at 30.4 million guest nights, followed by Taiwan, South Korea, the United States and Hong Kong. Together, these five markets made up roughly 60% of the total.

The share of foreign visitors staying in Japan’s three major metropolitan areas has been gradually declining, while the proportion choosing regional destinations has been rising.

Among prefectures, Tottori recorded the highest growth rate, with foreign guest nights surging 68% from the previous year. Niigata ranked second, followed by Mie in third place.

Source: TBS

