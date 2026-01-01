News On Japan
Takeshima Day Ceremony Held Without Japanese Cabinet Minister for 14th Straight Year

SHIMANE, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - February 22 marked “Takeshima Day,” designated by ordinance in Shimane Prefecture, and although the prefecture has continued to call for cabinet-level attendance at the annual ceremony, this year as well the only representative from the central government was a parliamentary vice-minister in charge of territorial issues.

The ceremony began as groups from across Japan calling for an early resolution to the Takeshima dispute gathered around the venue.

Takeshima, administered as part of Okinoshima Town in Shimane Prefecture but under long-standing control by South Korea, has remained at the center of a territorial dispute between the two countries. Shimane Prefecture enacted an ordinance in 2005 designating February 22 as “Takeshima Day,” commemorating the date in February 1905 when Japan incorporated the islets.

Regarding the ceremony, Prime Minister Takaichi had indicated in September last year, before taking office and while campaigning in the Liberal Democratic Party presidential election, that cabinet ministers should attend, but the tone softened after she assumed office.

Representing the government at this year’s ceremony was Naoki Furukawa, parliamentary vice-minister at the Cabinet Office responsible for territorial issues, marking the 14th consecutive year that attendance has been limited to a parliamentary vice-minister.

