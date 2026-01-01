Second Takaichi Cabinet Formed as All Ministers Reappointed

TOKYO, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - The second Takaichi Cabinet was inaugurated on the evening of February 18th following the prime minister’s appointment ceremony and the attestation of ministers at the Imperial Palace, with all cabinet members reappointed.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, 64, told a press conference that the government aims to secure passage by the end of March for the fiscal 2026 budget and related legislation, which faced delays in entering deliberations in the House of Representatives due to the recent lower house election.

Regarding future administration of the government, Takaichi said, “I have absolutely no intention of assuming that we have been given a blank check. As before, we will seek cooperation from opposition parties that are willing to work constructively toward implementing policy.”

Takaichi also reiterated her commitment to introducing a two-year zero consumption tax rate on food and beverages and to advancing constitutional revision.

Following the press conference, the second Takaichi Cabinet held its first meeting.

Source: Kyodo