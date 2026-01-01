Japanese Entrepreneur Appears Over 8,000 Times in Epstein Documents

TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - The name of a Japanese figure involved in a national government project has appeared more than 8,000 times in investigative records related to the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking and other crimes, sparking controversy and raising concerns over the future of the state-backed initiative.

Epstein, who was indicted in the United States on charges including sex trafficking of minors and later died by suicide in 2019, has remained at the center of ongoing scrutiny as investigative documents have been released to the public. Newly disclosed materials show that the name of Joichi Ito, an entrepreneur who serves as president of the Chiba Institute of Technology, appears more than 8,000 times in the files.

Ito previously served as director of the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, becoming the first Japanese national to hold the position. In 2015, he was seen offering an enthusiastic explanation alongside then–Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during Abe’s visit to the United States.

The New York Times reported on February 26th that Ito had exchanged more than 4,000 emails with Epstein and had received substantial financial support from him. Ito later resigned from his position at the research institute following revelations of those ties.

The newspaper added that a government-led Japanese project in which Ito serves as an advisor could face difficulties moving forward. The initiative aims to invite overseas universities to Japan and establish a cutting-edge research hub for advanced technologies.

However, one prospective partner institution has reportedly begun distancing itself from the project since last year. In addition, further materials related to Epstein were released last month, shedding new light on the depth of Ito’s relationship with the financier. Observers suggest that these developments may make it increasingly difficult for universities and other institutions to participate in the initiative.

A public relations official at the Cabinet Office, which is promoting the project, commented that Ito possesses the necessary expertise to help realize the concept and said there are currently no concerns regarding his suitability.

Meanwhile, project insiders told reporters that Ito is expected to step down from his current role at the end of this fiscal year.

Source: TBS