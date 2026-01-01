News On Japan
Japanese Entrepreneur Appears Over 8,000 Times in Epstein Documents

TOKYO, Mar 01 (News On Japan) - The name of a Japanese figure involved in a national government project has appeared more than 8,000 times in investigative records related to the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was charged with sex trafficking and other crimes, sparking controversy and raising concerns over the future of the state-backed initiative.

Epstein, who was indicted in the United States on charges including sex trafficking of minors and later died by suicide in 2019, has remained at the center of ongoing scrutiny as investigative documents have been released to the public. Newly disclosed materials show that the name of Joichi Ito, an entrepreneur who serves as president of the Chiba Institute of Technology, appears more than 8,000 times in the files.

Ito previously served as director of the Media Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, becoming the first Japanese national to hold the position. In 2015, he was seen offering an enthusiastic explanation alongside then–Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during Abe’s visit to the United States.

The New York Times reported on February 26th that Ito had exchanged more than 4,000 emails with Epstein and had received substantial financial support from him. Ito later resigned from his position at the research institute following revelations of those ties.

The newspaper added that a government-led Japanese project in which Ito serves as an advisor could face difficulties moving forward. The initiative aims to invite overseas universities to Japan and establish a cutting-edge research hub for advanced technologies.

However, one prospective partner institution has reportedly begun distancing itself from the project since last year. In addition, further materials related to Epstein were released last month, shedding new light on the depth of Ito’s relationship with the financier. Observers suggest that these developments may make it increasingly difficult for universities and other institutions to participate in the initiative.

A public relations official at the Cabinet Office, which is promoting the project, commented that Ito possesses the necessary expertise to help realize the concept and said there are currently no concerns regarding his suitability.

Meanwhile, project insiders told reporters that Ito is expected to step down from his current role at the end of this fiscal year.

Source: TBS

Tokyo Speeds Up Drive to Eliminate Utility Poles

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has submitted to the metropolitan assembly Japan’s first ordinance proposal that would in principle ban the installation of new utility poles, but how far has the effort to remove poles from above ground across the capital actually progressed?

China Tightens Export Controls on Japan

China has placed 20 Japanese companies and institutions under export controls, in what appears to be a further escalation of countermeasures following remarks by Prime Minister Takaichi concerning a potential Taiwan contingency.

Takeshima Day Ceremony Held Without Japanese Cabinet Minister for 14th Straight Year

February 22 marked “Takeshima Day,” designated by ordinance in Shimane Prefecture, and although the prefecture has continued to call for cabinet-level attendance at the annual ceremony, this year as well the only representative from the central government was a parliamentary vice-minister in charge of territorial issues.

Ruling Party Pushes Through Record 122 Trillion Yen Budget in 44 Hours

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who launched the second Takaichi Cabinet on February 18th, signaled strong determination to secure passage of next fiscal year’s budget within the current fiscal year, even as a proposal to drastically shorten parliamentary deliberations has triggered backlash from opposition parties accusing the government of disregarding the Diet.

Second Takaichi Cabinet Formed as All Ministers Reappointed

The second Takaichi Cabinet was inaugurated on the evening of February 18th following the prime minister’s appointment ceremony and the attestation of ministers at the Imperial Palace, with all cabinet members reappointed.

Sixty-Six 'Takaichi Children' Set for Diet Debut

One week after the Lower House election that saw a sweeping victory for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, 66 newly elected lawmakers are preparing to make their debut in the Diet, with some already being labeled the so-called “Takaichi Children” in a nod to the party’s strong performance.

Takaichi Cabinet Support Hits 72%

The cabinet led by Sanae Takaichi continues to enjoy strong public support, with its approval rating standing at 72%, according to an opinion poll conducted over two days through February 15, the first weekend following the House of Representatives election.