Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

According to the metropolitan government, the average number of seasonal influenza cases per medical institution during the week ending November 9th was 29.03, about 1.2 times higher than the previous week. Since this exceeded the alert level set by the city, officials formally declared an epidemic warning. This year’s outbreak has spread earlier than usual, with the last November warning issued in 2009.

At hospitals, the number of influenza patients has been increasing since last week, and more people are coming in for vaccinations. One doctor noted that the peak seems to have shifted forward by one to two months. The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare reported last Friday that the number of influenza infections nationwide exceeded 57,000, about 2.4 times higher than the previous week. The number of regions reaching the “alert” level — over 10 patients per medical institution — rose from zero two weeks ago to 23 last week.

“I didn’t expect the peak to come in November,” said one doctor. “We knew it would spread, but now it’s really happening.” The nationwide spread of influenza is about a month earlier than last year, making it the second-fastest outbreak in the past 20 years. The impact has extended to schools — in Kameoka City, Kyoto Prefecture, one elementary school class was closed after more than ten students were absent with the flu, up from just two students the previous Friday.

Since September, more than 500 schools across Japan have temporarily closed classes due to influenza. Private after-school daycare facilities have seen an increase in children attending while their schools are closed, especially from households where both parents work. “Public schools don’t accept children during closures, so it’s a relief that private centers like this stay open,” said one mother.

Medical experts suggest that the rapid spread may be linked to the increase in inbound tourism and large upcoming events such as the Expo, which could have contributed to the introduction of viruses from abroad. They also pointed out that the outbreak began before many people had the chance to get vaccinated. Doctors warn that although the current wave might subside earlier than usual, another influenza strain could emerge later, while COVID-19 cases are also expected to increase toward February next year. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant, maintaining preventive habits such as handwashing, mask-wearing, and ensuring good ventilation.

