News On Japan
Travel

Bear Found in Bushes Behind Apartment Building in Sendai

SENDAI, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - A bear was spotted at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday in a residential district of Aoba Ward, Sendai, and was later found staying in bushes behind an apartment building.

The animal has remained in the thicket, but emergency shooting has proven difficult because of the densely populated neighborhood. Sendai city authorities have instead installed a box trap in an attempt to capture it.

The site is a residential area about 600 meters north of Sendai City Hall. Bear sightings have been reported repeatedly in the surrounding neighborhood since the night of April 18.

On the previous evening, a bear was captured on a security camera at a nearby apartment building. Officials believe it is likely the same animal now staying in the bushes.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Father Says He Killed Son After Driving Him To School

The father arrested in connection with the abandonment of his son's body in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, has told investigators he killed the boy at another location after driving him toward elementary school, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Typhoon No. 4 Moves Eastward Away from Japan

Typhoon No. 4, Sinlaku, moved northeast on April 19 while accelerating over waters near Minamitorishima, east of the Ogasawara Islands, according to weather officials. Although the storm is rapidly moving away from Japan, rough seas are expected to persist, prompting continued caution across the island chain.

Bear Found in Bushes Behind Apartment Building in Sendai

A bear was spotted at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday in a residential district of Aoba Ward, Sendai, and was later found staying in bushes behind an apartment building.

Father Admits Killing and Body Abandonment in Kyoto

Police investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in a forest in Kyoto Prefecture believe his father moved the remains between several locations over a number of days in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

Strong Typhoon Raises High Surf Risk for Pacific Areas of Japan This Weekend

A large and powerful Typhoon No. 4, internationally named Sinlaku, was located near the Mariana Islands and moving north-northeast as of the latest update. The storm is expected to gradually shift its course eastward and pass southeast of the Ogasawara Islands around April 18, before making its closest approach around April 19.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Nara Turns To Hot Springs To Heat Up Tourism

The city of Nara is preparing to search for geothermal sources, hoping onsen facilities can help increase overnight stays in the ancient capital, where the city has long struggled to turn day-trippers into hotel guests despite being one of Japan's best-known sightseeing destinations, ranking last nationwide in annual overnight visitors in 2021 and underscoring weak tourism spending.

Nagano Rocked by Successive Strong Quakes

A series of earthquakes struck northern Nagano Prefecture, with the strongest registering upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

Kofukuji Begins Once-in-a-Century Repair

The dismantling of the upper ornament of the five-story pagoda at Kofukuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara, was opened to the media on April 15 as the temple undergoes its first major restoration in around 120 years.

Japan Names 40C-Plus Days

Japan already classifies days with highs of 30C or above as manatsubi (midsummer days) and those reaching 35C or above as moshobi (extremely hot days). It has now introduced a new term for days when temperatures climb to 40C or higher.

New Shinkansen 'Doctor S' to Succeed Doctor Yellow

JR Tokai has announced a new inspection-equipped Shinkansen named 'Doctor S', set to take over the role of the famed 'Doctor Yellow', the bright yellow bullet train affectionately known as the train that brings good luck when spotted.

Japan Sees Record Tourist Numbers

Spending by foreign visitors to Japan from January to March rose 2.5% from a year earlier to 2.3378 trillion yen, the Japan Tourism Agency said, marking the third-highest quarterly total on record, while the number of inbound visitors in March increased 3.5% to 3,618,900, setting a new record for the month.

Japan Limits Carry-On Mobile Batteries to Two

Passengers will be limited to carrying no more than two mobile batteries on board aircraft, with in-flight charging effectively prohibited under new regulations taking effect on April 24th, following a series of smoke and fire incidents.

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Fully Reopens

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route connecting Toyama and Nagano fully reopened on April 15th, marking the start of the spring tourism season along one of Japan’s most celebrated mountain routes.