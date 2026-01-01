Bear Found in Bushes Behind Apartment Building in Sendai

SENDAI, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - A bear was spotted at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday in a residential district of Aoba Ward, Sendai, and was later found staying in bushes behind an apartment building.

The animal has remained in the thicket, but emergency shooting has proven difficult because of the densely populated neighborhood. Sendai city authorities have instead installed a box trap in an attempt to capture it.

The site is a residential area about 600 meters north of Sendai City Hall. Bear sightings have been reported repeatedly in the surrounding neighborhood since the night of April 18.

On the previous evening, a bear was captured on a security camera at a nearby apartment building. Officials believe it is likely the same animal now staying in the bushes.

Source: TBS