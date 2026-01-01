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New Shinkansen Reservation Service Lets Users Book in One Minute

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - JR East has launched a preview version of its new online Shinkansen booking platform, JRE GO, promising reservations in as little as one minute and easier handling of sudden schedule changes.

The advance trial version, available from April 20 through a pre-entry system, marks the first public rollout of the new service.

Under the company’s existing reservation platform, Ekinet, first-time users often needed to complete membership registration and other procedures, with the booking process taking an average of more than 10 minutes.

JRE GO removes the need for membership registration and simplifies the reservation process. When users search their travel section, all eligible trains are displayed at once, allowing faster ticket selection.

JR East said the new system enables bookings to be completed in as little as one minute.

The service is also designed specifically for ticketless Shinkansen travel, making it easier for passengers to respond to sudden itinerary changes.

Full-scale commercial launch of JRE GO is scheduled for around autumn 2026.

Source: FNN

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