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Private High Schools in Aichi Gain Popularity

AICHI, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - An estimated 800 junior high school third-year students and their parents gathered in Nagoya on April 12th to attend a seminar explaining the structure of high school entrance examinations and preparation strategies ahead of next year’s admissions cycle.

The event was organized by the cram school Noda Juku, drawing a large audience seeking guidance as competition intensifies.

With the introduction of effective tuition-free high school education set to begin in fiscal 2026, private high schools in Aichi Prefecture are seeing a surge in popularity, prompting shifts in application strategies among students and families.

During the seminar, speakers emphasized the importance of focusing on regular school tests to improve internal assessment scores, which play a key role in admissions decisions.

Students were also encouraged to maintain a positive mindset throughout the demanding preparation period, with advice highlighting that those who continue to improve until the end often value maintaining a smile even during difficult times.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE

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