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Challenges Foreign Workers Face in Japan

May 31, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - An Indonesian bus driver working in Tokyo says language barriers and differences in communication styles remain among the biggest challenges facing foreign workers in Japan, highlighting the importance of support from employers and colleagues as the country increasingly relies on overseas labor.

This edition of TOKYO LENS, a series examining Tokyo's attractions and challenges through the eyes of foreign journalists, focuses on the difficulties foreigners face in the Japanese workplace. The report was conducted by Cao Meng, a Chinese-born reporter who speaks Chinese, Japanese, and English.

Foreign workers interviewed for the report pointed to communication as a major obstacle. Beyond simply understanding Japanese, many struggle with specialized terminology, honorific language, and indirect expressions commonly used in business settings.

"When I don't understand Japanese, I need to ask about the meaning," one worker explained. "It takes time to figure out how to communicate and how to understand what is being said, which slows down the work."

Another challenge is Japan's indirect communication style. In some countries, employees may clearly say something cannot be done, while in Japan people often express difficulties more subtly, making the intended meaning difficult for foreigners to grasp.

Such concerns highlight the communication gap that can exist between foreign employees and Japanese companies. At the same time, industries facing chronic labor shortages are increasingly turning to overseas workers. One Tokyo bus company is attempting to overcome these challenges through cooperation and support on both sides.

One such employee is Salman, an Indonesian bus driver who came to Japan after being attracted by salaries that are roughly two to three times higher than those in Indonesia and by his admiration for Japan's bus driver uniforms.

After spending about a year in Indonesia studying Japanese and driving techniques, Salman arrived in Japan in September last year and obtained a large-vehicle driver's license in November.

On the day of the interview, it was only his third day driving during the busy morning rush hour, so an instructor accompanied him in the passenger seat. Having spent about two months operating routes under supervision, he appeared noticeably more comfortable behind the wheel, calmly navigating even narrow roads.

Determined to master Japanese as quickly as possible, Salman said he studied for more than eight hours every day, to the point that the edges of his textbooks became worn. His efforts have paid off, and he is now able to make passenger announcements without difficulty.

However, challenges remain. During one trip, an instructor pointed out that the angle of Salman's microphone was making his announcements difficult for passengers to hear.

After returning to the depot, he received a firm reminder.

"You're saying it, but if customers can't hear it, the message isn't getting across," the instructor explained.

Salman admitted he was initially confused by some workplace communication in Japanese and occasionally struggled to interpret exactly what colleagues meant.

Despite that, his instructor said there have been few problems.

"He understands about 99% of what we tell him," the instructor said. "People around him often say, 'It's amazing that he came from Indonesia and is working so hard.'"

During breaks, Salman chats comfortably with his coworkers, who encourage him and help ease his concerns.

"Everyone is cheerful and friendly, which makes it a very easy place to work," Salman said.

The company also invites him to activities outside work, including strawberry-picking trips, sports events, and walking gatherings, creating opportunities to build stronger relationships beyond the workplace.

"Without trust, it's difficult for people to share what they're really thinking," a company representative said. "We try to talk with them regularly, listen to their concerns, and build relationships so communication can deepen."

The company also encourages employees to communicate clearly and patiently by speaking slowly, using correct pronunciation, and explaining things in easy-to-understand Japanese.

"We hope both sides can meet halfway and deepen their understanding of each other," the representative said.

With support from his employer and a determination to adapt to life in Japan, Salman continues working hard each day. Behind the wheel of his bus, he helps keep Tokyo moving while building a new life far from home.

Source: TOKYO MX NEWS

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