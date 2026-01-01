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Tutor Takes Eiken Test for Student Using Fake Face Recognition

OSAKA, May 20 (News On Japan) - A former instructor at a major cram school chain has been arrested for allegedly taking the Eiken English proficiency test on behalf of a student and using the score fraudulently in a university entrance examination, with investigators revealing an elaborate scheme involving manipulated facial photographs.

"Just before 12:30 p.m., the vehicle carrying suspect Noguchi is now leaving the police station," reporter Saori Kato said in a live report.

Mizuki Noguchi, a 35-year-old former instructor at the major tutoring chain Kobetsu Kyoshitsu no Try, was sent to prosecutors on May 19th while crouching down inside the vehicle.

Police allege that Noguchi impersonated a 17-year-old male student under his instruction and took the Eiken Grade Pre-2 test in September last year while working as a cram school teacher.

According to investigators, Noguchi registered his own photograph during the application process, allowing him to avoid detection on the day of the examination and successfully obtain a passing score.

In November last year, the Eiken score was then allegedly used fraudulently in an application for the student's entrance examination at Kinki University, disrupting the university's admissions operations.

Under the university's admissions system, applicants could submit Eiken scores in advance, with the higher result between the English exam taken on the test day and the submitted Eiken score being adopted. The fraudulently obtained Eiken score was ultimately used, and the student was initially accepted to the university.

The scheme later unraveled after the student's family noticed something unusual.

"The face on the student ID card was a different person," the student's mother said.

Investigators say Noguchi had submitted a digitally composited photograph combining his own face with that of the student during the admissions process. The same image was later used for the student's university identification card.

The family reported the issue to the university, leading to the discovery of the fraud. The student's admission was subsequently revoked.

Noguchi has admitted to the allegations during questioning, police said. Investigators are also voluntarily questioning the former student regarding the details of the incident.

Source: YOMIURI

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