News On Japan
Education

Japan Revamps Disaster Alert System

May 27, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Japan will begin rolling out a major overhaul of its disaster weather information system from the afternoon of May 28th, reorganizing warnings and advisories to make it easier for residents to understand when they should evacuate.

The revised framework will formally take effect on May 29th, reorganizing information for river flooding, heavy rain, landslides and storm surges so that each warning is more clearly linked to Japan's five-level evacuation alert system.

Under the current system, residents may receive information with differing names depending on the type of hazard, even when the required level of caution is similar. For example, landslide risks have been communicated through categories including heavy rain warnings and landslide disaster warning information, while flood and storm surge alerts have used separate terminology.

The new system is intended to make those differences easier to understand by specifying the type of disaster in the alert name and adding the corresponding alert level number to the information issued.

A new "Danger Warning" category will be introduced for information corresponding to Alert Level 4, positioned between existing warnings and special warnings. The government urges residents to complete evacuation from dangerous areas by Level 4, before conditions become so severe that moving to safety may no longer be possible.

During a Weather News broadcast explaining the changes, forecaster Yamaguchi said the most important point for residents to remember is that Level 4 means they should evacuate from hazardous areas.

"When it reaches Level 4, evacuation becomes the most important action," Yamaguchi said.

Under the revised color-coded framework, purple represents Alert Level 4, when evacuation is required, while black represents Alert Level 5, when a disaster may already be occurring or immediately threatening lives.

Officials stressed that residents should not wait for a formal evacuation order from local authorities if conditions around them are already becoming dangerous. People in flood-prone areas, landslide warning zones or other high-risk locations are urged to check local government information and move to safety as early as necessary.

They also warned that beginning evacuation only after Alert Level 5 has been issued may be too late, as roads or escape routes may already be affected by flooding, landslides or other damage.

Evacuation does not always mean moving to a designated shelter, Yamaguchi said. People who are already in safe locations outside areas at risk of landslides or flooding may choose to remain there, depending on local conditions and official guidance.

The overhaul follows lessons learned from the deadly 2018 flooding disaster in western Japan, which led to the introduction of the five-level alert system in 2019. Officials later recognized that the relationship between alert levels and weather information remained difficult for many residents to understand, raising concerns that confusion could delay evacuation.

The need for clearer guidance has become more pressing as extreme rain disasters grow increasingly frequent and severe, while Japan's aging population means more people may require additional time to prepare for or carry out an evacuation.

Under the alert system, Level 3 is intended to prompt elderly residents and others who may need more time to begin evacuating or preparing to move before conditions worsen.

Officials said residents do not need to memorize every new warning category, but should remember the central principle of the revised system: when Alert Level 4 information is issued, people in dangerous areas should already be taking action to evacuate.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 6 Expected to Move North Toward Okinawa

A tropical depression developing near the Caroline Islands was upgraded to Typhoon No. 6 (Chanthu) at 9 a.m. on May 27th, and is expected to move northward east of the Philippines and is increasingly likely to head toward Okinawa, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Japan Revamps Disaster Alert System

Japan will begin rolling out a major overhaul of its disaster weather information system from the afternoon of May 28th, reorganizing warnings and advisories to make it easier for residents to understand when they should evacuate.

Emperor and Empress Welcome Philippine President and First Lady

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who are visiting Japan as state guests, were welcomed by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Imperial Palace at around 9:30 a.m. on May 27th during an official welcoming ceremony.

Japan is Turning Space into New Front Line of Defense

Japan is preparing to rename the Air Self-Defense Force the "Air and Space Self-Defense Force" for the first time since the Self-Defense Forces were established 72 years ago, reflecting growing concern over space debris, satellite security, and military developments by countries such as China and North Korea.

Giants Manager Quits After Arrest Over Alleged Assault on Daughter

Yomiuri Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe resigned on May 26th after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter at the family’s home in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, a scandal that has sent shockwaves through Japanese professional baseball just before the start of interleague play.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

The Hidden Pressure Behind Japan’s Youth Group Killings

Two recent murder cases in Hokkaido, in which groups of young people were accused of taking the lives of a high school girl in Asahikawa and a male university student in Ebetsu, have drawn renewed attention to the psychology behind crimes committed by groups.

Fatal Okinawa Peace Trip Under Scrutiny from Education Minister

Education Minister Yohei Matsumoto said on May 22nd that Doshisha International High School's planning, on-site response and safety management during a study trip to Okinawa were "grossly inappropriate," placing extremely heavy responsibility on the school and its operator after two small boats carrying students capsized off Henoko in Nago, killing a student and a captain.

Pro Tips Teach Sapporo Students How to Run Faster

Elementary schools in Sapporo will begin their sports day season from this Saturday, and for children eager to run faster in footraces, a special lesson was held to teach the basic techniques that can make the difference.

Wild Boar’s Tough-Love Parenting Caught on Camera

A mother wild boar was filmed on a university campus leaving five piglets to scale a wall on their own, offering a rare glimpse of what one lecturer described as "Spartan" parenting in the wild as baby animals appear across Japan with the arrival of the season.

Tutor Takes Eiken Test for Student Using Fake Face Recognition

A former instructor at a major cram school chain has been arrested for allegedly taking the Eiken English proficiency test on behalf of a student and using the score fraudulently in a university entrance examination, with investigators revealing an elaborate scheme involving manipulated facial photographs.

How AI Conversation Tools Are Expanding Access to Japanese Speaking Practice Outside Traditional Classrooms

Getting consistent Japanese speaking practice has historically meant enrolling in a class, hiring a tutor, or finding a native speaker willing to meet on a regular schedule.

Unidentified Mound Found at Japan’s Largest Keyhole Tomb

A previously unidentified landform believed to be a "square earthen platform" has been discovered in the front section of the Daisen Kofun in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, the Imperial Household Agency revealed on May 17th, raising the possibility that the structure may have been used as a burial facility.

Why PTA Participation is Rapidly Declining in Japan

Changes are emerging within PTAs that support children's school lives as growing numbers of dual-income households make it increasingly difficult for parents to participate in traditional school activities.