Japan Toothbrushing Drill Draws Record 326,000 Students

TOKYO - Elementary school students across Japan took part in the National Elementary School Toothbrushing Event on June 5th, with children at approximately 6,000 schools learning proper brushing techniques and oral hygiene practices under the guidance of dental hygienists.

The annual event is organized by Lion Corporation in conjunction with Oral Health Week and aims to promote healthy dental habits among young children.

The 2026 event marked the 83rd edition of the program and is expected to attract approximately 326,000 participants, the highest number since the initiative began.

At schools in Tokyo and around the country, students received hands-on instruction on effective toothbrushing methods and the importance of maintaining good oral health from an early age.

Source: テレ東BIZ