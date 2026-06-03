TOKYO - Japan's total fertility rate, which represents the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime, fell to a record low of 1.14 in 2025, underscoring the country's deepening demographic challenges.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the number of Japanese babies born in Japan during 2025 totaled 671,236.

The figure was down by more than 14,900 from the previous year, marking the tenth consecutive annual decline and the lowest number since comparable records began in 1899.

The total fertility rate also declined by 0.01 point from the previous year to 1.14, setting a new record low.

By prefecture, Okinawa recorded the highest fertility rate at 1.52, while Tokyo had the lowest at 0.96.

Commenting on the latest figures, the ministry said it takes the results seriously, noting that there has been no sign of the declining birthrate being brought under control.

Source: FNN