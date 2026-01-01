News On Japan
Education

Wild Boar’s Tough-Love Parenting Caught on Camera

IWATE, May 21 (News On Japan) - A mother wild boar was filmed on a university campus leaving five piglets to scale a wall on their own, offering a rare glimpse of what one lecturer described as "Spartan" parenting in the wild as baby animals appear across Japan with the arrival of the season.

Twelve spot-billed ducklings were found at a hospital in Morioka, one of many scenes of baby animals appearing across Japan at this time of year.

A herd of wild boars was filmed on a university campus, showing a mother boar with five striped piglets. The mother climbed over a wall with ease, but for the young piglets, the barrier was far too high.

Without stopping to watch over them, the mother disappeared into the bushes. The piglets tried again and again to follow her, and after repeated attempts, two managed to climb over the wall. The remaining three searched for a lower spot and eventually made it across.

The footage was taken by a university lecturer after finishing work.

Yasuhiro Nishikawa, lecturer at Osaka Kyoiku University: "It was incredibly Spartan. It made me realize this is how animals raise their young in the wild."

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Do Bears Prefer Acorns or Berries?

Bear sightings across Japan have already climbed to nearly twice the level recorded during the same period last year, prompting entry bans in mountain areas behind Kyoto’s Ninna-ji Temple and the cancellation of hiking events in Kansai, while new research suggests that the key to reducing encounters may lie in understanding what bears eat in each region.

Copper Thieves Target Japanese Shrines

Copper roofing panels were stolen from several shrines in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, including a city-designated cultural property, in the latest case amid a nationwide surge in copper thefts targeting shrines and temples across Japan, where soaring metal prices have fueled crimes that leave historic religious buildings damaged, exposed to the elements, and facing repair costs of millions of yen.

1200-Year-Old Temple on Miyajima Reduced to Ashes

Flames broke out on the morning of May 20th on Miyajima Island in Hiroshima Prefecture, home to one of Japan's World Heritage sites, destroying Reikado Hall near the summit of Mount Misen.

From Bento Boxes to Garbage Bags, Rising Costs Hitting Daily Life Across Japan

Uncertainty surrounding the situation in the Middle East is beginning to affect daily life in Japan, as concerns over crude oil supplies spread to restaurants, cleaning services and even household garbage disposal systems across the Kansai region.

Tochigi Robbery-Murder Suspect’s Wife Posted Dance Videos on Social Media

A 25-year-old woman arrested as a suspected ringleader in a robbery-murder case in Tochigi Prefecture once posted cheerful dance videos on social media and was remembered by those who knew her as an energetic and outgoing young woman.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Wild Boar’s Tough-Love Parenting Caught on Camera

A mother wild boar was filmed on a university campus leaving five piglets to scale a wall on their own, offering a rare glimpse of what one lecturer described as "Spartan" parenting in the wild as baby animals appear across Japan with the arrival of the season.

Tutor Takes Eiken Test for Student Using Fake Face Recognition

A former instructor at a major cram school chain has been arrested for allegedly taking the Eiken English proficiency test on behalf of a student and using the score fraudulently in a university entrance examination, with investigators revealing an elaborate scheme involving manipulated facial photographs.

How AI Conversation Tools Are Expanding Access to Japanese Speaking Practice Outside Traditional Classrooms

Getting consistent Japanese speaking practice has historically meant enrolling in a class, hiring a tutor, or finding a native speaker willing to meet on a regular schedule.

Unidentified Mound Found at Japan’s Largest Keyhole Tomb

A previously unidentified landform believed to be a "square earthen platform" has been discovered in the front section of the Daisen Kofun in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, the Imperial Household Agency revealed on May 17th, raising the possibility that the structure may have been used as a burial facility.

Why PTA Participation is Rapidly Declining in Japan

Changes are emerging within PTAs that support children's school lives as growing numbers of dual-income households make it increasingly difficult for parents to participate in traditional school activities.

Foreign Children in Japan Learn Bowing Etiquette

As the number of foreign residents living in Japan continues to rise, so too does the number of foreign children attending Japanese schools, prompting educators to strengthen support not only for language learning but also for cultural adaptation.

Ainu Remains Returned From London Natural History Museum

The remains of Ainu people held at the Natural History Museum in London were returned to Japan, marking the fourth case of repatriation of remains taken overseas.

AI Enters Japan Classrooms

The rapid spread of artificial intelligence into classrooms is transforming how students learn and how teachers work, with pilot programs across Japan highlighting that the key lies not in relying entirely on AI but in using it effectively.