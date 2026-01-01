Wild Boar’s Tough-Love Parenting Caught on Camera

IWATE, May 21 (News On Japan) - A mother wild boar was filmed on a university campus leaving five piglets to scale a wall on their own, offering a rare glimpse of what one lecturer described as "Spartan" parenting in the wild as baby animals appear across Japan with the arrival of the season.

Twelve spot-billed ducklings were found at a hospital in Morioka, one of many scenes of baby animals appearing across Japan at this time of year.

A herd of wild boars was filmed on a university campus, showing a mother boar with five striped piglets. The mother climbed over a wall with ease, but for the young piglets, the barrier was far too high.

Without stopping to watch over them, the mother disappeared into the bushes. The piglets tried again and again to follow her, and after repeated attempts, two managed to climb over the wall. The remaining three searched for a lower spot and eventually made it across.

The footage was taken by a university lecturer after finishing work.

Yasuhiro Nishikawa, lecturer at Osaka Kyoiku University: "It was incredibly Spartan. It made me realize this is how animals raise their young in the wild."

Source: TBS