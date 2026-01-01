Japan Starts Nationwide Test for Sixth Graders and Ninth Graders

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - Japan's annual National Academic Achievement Test began on Monday for sixth-grade elementary school students and third-year junior high school students nationwide.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology conducts the test each year for the two age groups to assess academic standards across the country. Around 2 million students are expected to take the examinations this year.

Test dates vary by school even for the same subjects. At one junior high school in Tokyo, students took the English examination.

Speaking tests in English had already been conducted online using computers and other learning devices. From this year, the online format has been expanded to include reading comprehension, writing and listening.

At the Tokyo school, students checked in advance whether audio for the listening section could be heard properly through their computers.

The education ministry said online testing eliminates the need to collect and transport paper answer sheets, while also broadening options for question formats, including the use of video and audio materials.

Source: TBS