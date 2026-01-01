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WWII-Era Fighter Aircraft Recovered from Sea Decades After Crash Landing

KAGOSHIMA, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - A former Imperial Japanese Navy fighter aircraft that had remained submerged off the coast of Akune City in Kagoshima Prefecture was raised from the seabed on April 9th, marking its first return to land in 81 years since a wartime crash landing during the final stages of World War II.

The aircraft, a "Shidenkai" fighter, had been resting on the ocean floor since it made an emergency water landing in the closing phase of the Pacific War. Despite decades underwater, key components such as the engine, wings, and even its 20mm machine guns remain largely intact, preserving much of the aircraft’s original structure.

The plane was piloted by Lieutenant Yoshishige Hayashi, who had engaged a B-29 bomber during combat but was shot down and killed in action.

Recovery operations began earlier in the day, and after approximately three hours of work, the aircraft was successfully lifted from the sea, drawing attention for its remarkably preserved condition.

Hidemoto Himoto, head of a group dedicated to preserving war heritage in the Hokusatsu region, said the aircraft still retains much of its original powerful form. He added that he would like to convey to Hayashi that the recovery has created an opportunity for many people to see his aircraft.

Only five Shidenkai aircraft are known to exist worldwide, and with this recovery, the number of such aircraft located in Japan has increased to two.

Source: FNN

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