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Future Takarazuka Performers Take First Step

HYOGO, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - An entrance ceremony was held on April 18 at the Takarazuka Music School in Hyogo Prefecture, where 40 new students took their first step toward becoming members of the famed Takarazuka Revue.

The ceremony welcomed the school's 114th class, consisting of 40 entrants.

Although this year's competition ratio of 10.55 applicants per place was the lowest since 2000, admission remained highly competitive. The aspiring performers, dressed in the school's traditional gray uniforms, attended the ceremony with visible determination.

After each student was called by name, representative entrant Hisa Nishimae delivered the oath on behalf of the class.

'Under the teaching of being pure, honest and beautiful, we pledge to devote ourselves endlessly to the pursuit of artistry so that we may become accomplished performers on the stage,' Nishimae said.

Over the next two years, the students will undergo rigorous training in singing, dance and other disciplines as they pursue their dream of joining the Takarazuka Revue.

Source: YOMIURI

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