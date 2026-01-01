Father Says He Killed Son After Driving Him To School

TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - The father arrested in connection with the abandonment of his son's body in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, has told investigators he killed the boy at another location after driving him toward elementary school, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Yuki Adachi, 37, was arrested on suspicion of transporting the body of his 11-year-old son, Yuki Adachi, to a mountain forest area in the city and abandoning it there.

Police said Adachi has admitted the allegation.

Investigative sources said the suspect told police voluntarily before his arrest, in substance, that he drove his son to elementary school by car, then took him to another location and killed him.

He has also reportedly said that after abandoning the body at the site of the killing, he later moved the remains again to a different location.

Police seized a vehicle from Adachi's home on April 17 and are examining whether it was used in transporting the child and moving the body.

Yuki was reported missing on March 23 after failing to arrive at school. Security camera footage near the school did not capture the boy, and no witnesses reported seeing him that day.

His body was found on April 13 in a lightly traveled forested mountain area in Nantan, about 2 kilometers southwest of his elementary school and roughly 8 kilometers from his home.

Investigators believe the body was moved several times before it was discovered, possibly in an attempt to avoid detection.

The boy's school bag was found on March 29, followed by shoes believed to be his on April 12. Each discovery site was several kilometers apart.

An autopsy confirmed the body's identity. Police said no clear external injuries, including stab wounds, were found, and determining the exact cause of death may take several months.

Authorities are continuing a careful investigation into the full circumstances of the killing, the movement of the body and the motive behind the case.

Source: FNN