News On Japan
Society

Father Says He Killed Son After Driving Him To School

TOKYO, Apr 19 (News On Japan) - The father arrested in connection with the abandonment of his son's body in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, has told investigators he killed the boy at another location after driving him toward elementary school, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Yuki Adachi, 37, was arrested on suspicion of transporting the body of his 11-year-old son, Yuki Adachi, to a mountain forest area in the city and abandoning it there.

Police said Adachi has admitted the allegation.

Investigative sources said the suspect told police voluntarily before his arrest, in substance, that he drove his son to elementary school by car, then took him to another location and killed him.

He has also reportedly said that after abandoning the body at the site of the killing, he later moved the remains again to a different location.

Police seized a vehicle from Adachi's home on April 17 and are examining whether it was used in transporting the child and moving the body.

Yuki was reported missing on March 23 after failing to arrive at school. Security camera footage near the school did not capture the boy, and no witnesses reported seeing him that day.

His body was found on April 13 in a lightly traveled forested mountain area in Nantan, about 2 kilometers southwest of his elementary school and roughly 8 kilometers from his home.

Investigators believe the body was moved several times before it was discovered, possibly in an attempt to avoid detection.

The boy's school bag was found on March 29, followed by shoes believed to be his on April 12. Each discovery site was several kilometers apart.

An autopsy confirmed the body's identity. Police said no clear external injuries, including stab wounds, were found, and determining the exact cause of death may take several months.

Authorities are continuing a careful investigation into the full circumstances of the killing, the movement of the body and the motive behind the case.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Father Says He Killed Son After Driving Him To School

The father arrested in connection with the abandonment of his son's body in Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, has told investigators he killed the boy at another location after driving him toward elementary school, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

Typhoon No. 4 Moves Eastward Away from Japan

Typhoon No. 4, Sinlaku, moved northeast on April 19 while accelerating over waters near Minamitorishima, east of the Ogasawara Islands, according to weather officials. Although the storm is rapidly moving away from Japan, rough seas are expected to persist, prompting continued caution across the island chain.

Bear Found in Bushes Behind Apartment Building in Sendai

A bear was spotted at around 5:20 a.m. Sunday in a residential district of Aoba Ward, Sendai, and was later found staying in bushes behind an apartment building.

Father Admits Killing and Body Abandonment in Kyoto

Police investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in a forest in Kyoto Prefecture believe his father moved the remains between several locations over a number of days in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

Strong Typhoon Raises High Surf Risk for Pacific Areas of Japan This Weekend

A large and powerful Typhoon No. 4, internationally named Sinlaku, was located near the Mariana Islands and moving north-northeast as of the latest update. The storm is expected to gradually shift its course eastward and pass southeast of the Ogasawara Islands around April 18, before making its closest approach around April 19.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Spring Garden Party Highlights Shrinking Imperial Family

The annual spring garden party, held at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo, has once again drawn attention to a pressing issue facing Japan's Imperial Household: how to maintain the number of family members as it continues to decline whenever female royals marry.

Why Japan Has Such a Unique Sexual Culture

Japan is often viewed abroad as a country with an unusually visible sexual culture, shaped by adult videos, erotic manga and a wide range of related subcultures. (Japanese Comedian Meshida)

Father Who Maintained Innocence Dies in Prison

The family of a man granted a retrial over a robbery-murder case in Shiga Prefecture has called for revisions to Japan's retrial system, saying he was wrongfully arrested despite having an alibi.

Voyeurism Ringleader Sentenced to 2.5 Years Prison

A former elementary school teacher who managed an online group of educators involved in covert filming and image sharing has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison, in a case that has also raised concerns at universities training future teachers.

Illegal Poppy Found in Fukuoka Flower Park

A species of poppy containing narcotic compounds was found earlier this week standing alone among about one million nemophila flowers in full bloom at Uminonakamichi Seaside Park in Fukuoka City.

13 Japanese Men Arrested Over Fake Police Scam

Thirteen Japanese men detained last month at a fraud base near Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, were transferred to Japan on Thursday and arrested by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of fraud. It marks the first time Japanese nationals have been apprehended in a special fraud case operating out of Indonesia.

Fortune-Teller Follower Found Guilty of Forging Suicide Note

A woman accused of conspiring with a fortune teller to forge a suicide note belonging to a male follower was handed a suspended prison sentence on April 15th, in a case linked to the alleged coercion of two men into taking their own lives.

Shirtless Foreigner Trespasses on Railway Causing Morning Rush Chaos

The morning commute was disrupted on April 13th when a Turkish man entered railway tracks in Aisai City, Aichi Prefecture, leading to a suspension of train services for about one hour.