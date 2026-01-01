Strong Typhoon Raises High Surf Risk for Pacific Areas of Japan This Weekend

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - A large and powerful Typhoon No. 4, internationally named Sinlaku, was located near the Mariana Islands and moving north-northeast as of the latest update. The storm is expected to gradually shift its course eastward and pass southeast of the Ogasawara Islands around April 18, before making its closest approach around April 19.

Satellite imagery showed a clearly defined eye at the center of the storm, indicating that it remains strong. The typhoon was positioned roughly 900 kilometers south-southeast of the islands.

The system is forecast to continue moving northeast, drawing nearest to the Ogasawara Islands through April 19. It has developed into a large typhoon, with a storm-wind area exceeding 1,000 kilometers in diameter. While the islands may only narrowly fall within the storm's wind field, hazardous marine conditions are already developing.

Authorities are urging caution as waves around the Ogasawara Islands, including Chichijima and Hahajima, are expected to become very high. Conditions near the coast could turn dangerous, and people are advised to stay away from the sea.

The effects will also be felt far from the storm center. Coastal areas along the Pacific side of western and eastern Japan are expected to see waves of 2 to 3 meters or higher for the time being.

Marine leisure activities along the Pacific coast and in the Nansei island chain are likely to face dangerous conditions until the typhoon moves away and seas gradually subside after April 20.

Source: ウェザーニュース