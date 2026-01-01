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Nagano Rocked by Successive Strong Quakes

Nagano, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - A series of earthquakes struck northern Nagano Prefecture, with the strongest registering upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The first quake occurred at around 1:20 p.m., recording upper 5 in Omachi and lower 5 in Nagano City.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquakes occurred near the Itoigawa-Shizuoka Tectonic Line fault zone.

During a press conference, the agency warned: 'For about the next week, especially over the coming two to three days, please remain alert for shaking of up to upper 5 intensity.'

No injuries had been confirmed as of the latest update. However, the Nagano prefectural government said it had received more than 20 reports of damage, including collapsed walls of traditional earthen storehouses.

Source: TBS

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