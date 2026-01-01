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Dust Storms Forecast To Hit Tokyo

TOKYO, Apr 21 (News On Japan) - Rain will affect many parts of Japan mainly through the morning on Tuesday, before clearer skies return in the afternoon. However, yellow sand blowing in from the Asian continent is expected to spread across a wide area after the rain, raising concerns over reduced visibility and worsening health conditions. Daytime temperatures will climb, with many areas in Kanto expected to reach 25C or higher.

As a weather front passes, rain is expected mainly across eastern and northern Japan during the morning. Some parts of Hokuriku and coastal areas along the Sea of Japan in northern Japan may see periods of heavier rain early in the day. Areas that experienced strong shaking from recent earthquakes are being urged to remain alert for landslides, as even light rainfall could increase risks.

By the afternoon, sunshine is expected to return in many regions. However, sudden showers or thunderstorms remain possible along the Sea of Japan side of northern Japan. Strong westerly winds are also forecast in the north.

Daytime highs along the Pacific side from Kanto westward are expected to approach 25C again, bringing weather more typical of May. Tokyo is forecast to reach 25C, while many parts of Kanto are likely to record summer days. Shizuoka could rise to 30C, marking a midsummer day.

In contrast, temperatures along the Sea of Japan coast will fall sharply from Monday's levels. Akita is forecast at 16C and Niigata at 17C, returning to seasonal norms. Hokuriku and northern Japan may feel notably chilly in the wind. With large temperature swings expected, residents are advised to dress accordingly.

Forecast highs include Sapporo 15C, Kushiro 12C, Aomori 17C, Morioka 16C, Sendai 18C, Niigata 17C, Nagano 20C, Kanazawa 19C, Nagoya 23C, Tokyo 25C, Osaka 23C, Okayama 24C, Hiroshima 24C, Matsue 21C, Kochi 25C, Fukuoka 22C, Kagoshima 26C and Naha 26C.

After rain clouds move through, yellow sand is forecast to spread from western Japan to northern Japan. Through Wednesday, reduced visibility could disrupt transportation, while allergy symptoms and other health issues may worsen.

Many areas are expected to remain sunny on Wednesday, but rain clouds will gradually spread mainly across Kyushu later in the day. From Thursday into Friday, rain is forecast across broad areas of the country. Some parts of western and eastern Japan may see heavy rainfall. Temperatures are also expected to fall, with some areas in western Japan likely to drop below seasonal averages.

Source: TBS

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Dust Storms Forecast To Hit Tokyo

Rain will affect many parts of Japan mainly through the morning on Tuesday, before clearer skies return in the afternoon. However, yellow sand blowing in from the Asian continent is expected to spread across a wide area after the rain, raising concerns over reduced visibility and worsening health conditions. Daytime temperatures will climb, with many areas in Kanto expected to reach 25C or higher.

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