New Shinkansen 'Doctor S' to Succeed Doctor Yellow

NAGOYA, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - JR Tokai has announced a new inspection-equipped Shinkansen named 'Doctor S', set to take over the role of the famed 'Doctor Yellow', the bright yellow bullet train affectionately known as the train that brings good luck when spotted.

Doctor Yellow has long been used to inspect tracks, overhead power lines and other infrastructure on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen lines. JR Tokai's trainset is scheduled to retire in January 2025, while the JR West version will be phased out from 2027 onward.

On April 16, JR Tokai unveiled its successor.

'Its name is Doctor S,' said President Shunsuke Niwa of JR Tokai.

The new train is based on the latest N700S Shinkansen model and fitted with advanced inspection systems. Unlike Doctor Yellow, it will carry passengers during regular commercial operations while simultaneously conducting checks on tracks and overhead wires.

A yellow 'S' logo, the symbol of Doctor S, will be displayed in 20 locations across the lead cars and odd-numbered cars.

'We hope it will become a train loved and cherished by the public, just like Doctor Yellow,' Niwa said.

Four trainsets will be introduced in stages. As a passenger service, operations will begin in October this year, while inspection duties are scheduled to start in January 2027.

Source: Nagoya TV News