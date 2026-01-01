Typhoon No. 4 Moves North Southeast of Ogasawara Islands

TOKYO, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - On April 18, Large Typhoon No. 4 (Sinlaku) was moving north over waters southeast of the Ogasawara Islands, bringing a risk of high waves, swells and strong winds to surrounding areas as it was expected to gain speed and gradually turn northeast, moving farther away from the islands in the coming days.

Satellite imagery shows the typhoon still maintaining a broad cloud structure, reflecting its large size. At the same time, the eye near the center has become less distinct, suggesting the system may be gradually weakening.

As of the latest observation, the typhoon was traveling north at around 20 kilometers per hour. While the Ogasawara Islands were narrowly outside the storm-force wind zone, strong gusts and elevated seas continued across the region.

Meteorologists say the storm is likely to come under the influence of upper-level winds, including the jet stream, which should steer it eastward while disrupting its structure. As a result, the system is forecast to lose tropical cyclone strength by early next week.

Even so, northeasterly winds are expected to remain strong through tonight, with unstable weather also raising the possibility of sudden rainfall.

Warnings for high waves remain in effect around the Ogasawara Islands, and authorities are calling for continued vigilance against dangerous surf, swells and gusty conditions.

Source: ウェザーニュース