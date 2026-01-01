Kofukuji Begins Once-in-a-Century Repair

NARA, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - The dismantling of the upper ornament of the five-story pagoda at Kofukuji, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Nara, was opened to the media on April 15 as the temple undergoes its first major restoration in around 120 years.

Workers are removing the pagoda's metal spire, known as the sorin, in stages. The dismantling began in late March as part of the extensive conservation project.

Temple officials will inspect the condition of each component and carry out repairs where necessary. The restored ornament is scheduled to be reinstalled in 2031.

Source: Kyodo