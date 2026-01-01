Japan Sees Record Tourist Numbers

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - Spending by foreign visitors to Japan from January to March rose 2.5% from a year earlier to 2.3378 trillion yen, the Japan Tourism Agency said, marking the third-highest quarterly total on record, while the number of inbound visitors in March increased 3.5% to 3,618,900, setting a new record for the month.

By country and region, arrivals from China and the Middle East declined amid worsening Japan-China relations and rising tensions in the Middle East. In contrast, visitor numbers from Taiwan and South Korea increased.

Source: テレ東BIZ