Japan Gov't Warns of Possible Megaquake

HOKKAIDO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - Japan's weather agency and the Cabinet Office issued a 'Hokkaido-Sanriku Offshore Subsequent Earthquake Advisory' after an earthquake measuring upper 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale struck off Sanriku.

Yugo Masutani, planning official at the Cabinet Office's disaster management division, said there is around a 1% chance of a large-scale earthquake of magnitude 8 or higher occurring within the next week.

The advisory, issued on the night of April 20, warns that the likelihood of a new megaquake of magnitude 8 class or above occurring on the seabed of the Pacific Ocean -- from off Nemuro in Hokkaido to off Sanriku in northeastern Japan -- is higher than usual.

The advisory covers seven prefectures and regions: Hokkaido, Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki and Chiba.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Cabinet Office urged residents to review earthquake preparedness measures and follow disaster-response guidance issued by the central government and local authorities.

Meanwhile, tsunami warnings that had been in place were downgraded to tsunami advisories for all affected areas.

Source: TBS