Mysterious Crab Dance Returns to Wakayama Shoreline

Wakayama, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - A seasonal spectacle has begun on the Miwasaki coast in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, where tiny male chigogani crabs are emerging from their burrows at low tide and rhythmically waving their claws in a movement resembling a dance.

The crabs, whose shells measure only about 1 centimeter across, appear in large numbers on the exposed tidal flats each year around this time, raising and lowering their claws in unison.

The behavior is believed to serve purposes such as attracting females or intimidating rivals, although the precise reason remains unknown.

More of the crabs are expected to appear as temperatures rise with the approach of summer, and the dancing display is likely to continue until around autumn.

Source: YOMIURI