News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Mysterious Crab Dance Returns to Wakayama Shoreline

May 26, 2026 | News On Japan

Wakayama, May 26, 2026 (News On Japan) - A seasonal spectacle has begun on the Miwasaki coast in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, where tiny male chigogani crabs are emerging from their burrows at low tide and rhythmically waving their claws in a movement resembling a dance.

The crabs, whose shells measure only about 1 centimeter across, appear in large numbers on the exposed tidal flats each year around this time, raising and lowering their claws in unison.

The behavior is believed to serve purposes such as attracting females or intimidating rivals, although the precise reason remains unknown.

More of the crabs are expected to appear as temperatures rise with the approach of summer, and the dancing display is likely to continue until around autumn.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan is Turning Space into New Front Line of Defense

Japan is preparing to rename the Air Self-Defense Force the "Air and Space Self-Defense Force" for the first time since the Self-Defense Forces were established 72 years ago, reflecting growing concern over space debris, satellite security, and military developments by countries such as China and North Korea.

Giants Manager Quits After Arrest Over Alleged Assault on Daughter

Yomiuri Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe resigned on May 26th after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his eldest daughter at the family’s home in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, a scandal that has sent shockwaves through Japanese professional baseball just before the start of interleague play.

Potential Typhoon No. 6 Developing South of Japan

A tropical depression developing near the Caroline Islands is expected to strengthen into Typhoon No. 6 within the next 24 hours, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency on May 26th.

Japan Soccer Team Begin Training for 2026 World Cup

Japan's national soccer team began a domestic training camp in Chiba on May 25th ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, with 13 players including 39-year-old Yuto Nagatomo of FC Tokyo and Daichi Kamada of Eintracht Frankfurt taking part in the opening session.

26 Sickened from Pepper Spray Attack in Ginza

Police are investigating an injury case after 26 people complained of feeling unwell and 19 were taken to hospital following a suspected pepper spray incident at the luxury shopping complex GINZA SIX in Tokyo’s Ginza district on May 25th.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Mysterious Crab Dance Returns to Wakayama Shoreline

A seasonal spectacle has begun on the Miwasaki coast in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, where tiny male chigogani crabs are emerging from their burrows at low tide and rhythmically waving their claws in a movement resembling a dance.

Akita Residents Grow Anxious Over Collapsing Wind Turbines

A small onshore wind turbine collapsed in Oga, Akita Prefecture, in March, raising fresh concerns among local residents following a series of wind turbine-related accidents in the city over recent years.

Fugaku NEXT: The Counterattack of Japan's Homegrown Supercomputer

Japan's next-generation homegrown supercomputer, Fugaku NEXT, is being developed with a radically different strategy from its predecessors, abandoning the single-minded pursuit of the world's fastest calculation speed in favor of artificial intelligence capabilities expected to accelerate breakthroughs in fields ranging from drug development and batteries to disaster prevention and food production.

Japan to Issue Safety Warning on Vasculitis Drug After 20 Deaths

A safety alert is expected to be issued as early as May 21st over Tavneos, a drug used to treat vasculitis, after 20 patients who took the medication died from serious liver dysfunction, according to people familiar with the matter.

Digital 3D Underground Map Visualizes Sewage and Gas Pipes

As aging underground infrastructure becomes an increasing concern across Japan, the city of Yokkaichi in Mie Prefecture has developed a digital underground map designed to improve the management of sewer, water, gas, and electrical systems.

Real-Life Flying Carpet Floats in Midair

A mysterious object floating softly through the air has captured widespread attention online, with researchers at Nagoya University developing an ultra-lightweight material that appears to behave like a real-life “flying carpet.”

Japan Greenlights Coverage for iPS Parkinson’s Treatment

Japan has approved the application of public health insurance to a regenerative medicine product using iPS cells to treat Parkinson’s disease, marking the world’s first practical use of iPS cell-based regenerative medicine.

Crack Found in Nuclear Plant Turbine Covering

A crack was found in the cover surrounding the high-pressure turbine at Kansai Electric Power’s Mihama Nuclear Power Plant No. 3 reactor in Mihama, Fukui Prefecture, following a steam leak that occurred last week, the utility said.