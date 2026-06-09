News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Diabetes Drug Mounjaro Resold as Weight-Loss Injection Despite Health Risks

Jun 09, 2026 | News On Japan

Jun 09, 2026 - Three people in their 20s and 30s living in Osaka Prefecture and other areas were referred to prosecutors on June 2nd for allegedly illegally selling and transferring the type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro without the required authorization, as concerns grow over the drug's popularity as a weight-loss treatment and the health risks associated with its misuse.

Mounjaro was approved by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in 2022 as a treatment for type 2 diabetes. Unlike insulin, which often requires daily injections, Mounjaro is administered once a week while maintaining its effectiveness, significantly reducing the burden on patients.

For many diabetes sufferers, the drug has become an essential part of treatment. However, police allege that the three suspects sold and transferred Mounjaro through social media despite lacking the necessary pharmaceutical sales licenses. The case marks the first known crackdown on illegal Mounjaro sales in Osaka Prefecture.

The drug has gained widespread attention online as a so-called "slimming injection." Because it suppresses appetite and prolongs feelings of fullness, some cosmetic clinics prescribe it for weight-loss purposes as part of medical dieting programs.

As the treatment is not covered by insurance when used for dieting, patients typically pay between 5,000 yen and 7,000 yen per injection. The drug has become particularly popular among younger women, with social media filled with posts praising dramatic weight loss.

Some users reported losing around five kilograms, while others described being surprised by the drug's effectiveness. Investigators believe the three individuals referred to prosecutors took advantage of this popularity by reselling the medication for extra income.

Doctors specializing in diabetes treatment warn that growing demand for non-medical use could make it harder for patients with diabetes to obtain a drug they genuinely need.

One physician expressed concern that supplies of an important medication could be diverted to people using it inappropriately, creating risks for patients who depend on it for treatment.

Medical experts also caution that Mounjaro can cause serious side effects. In addition to gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and severe discomfort, the drug has been linked to gallstones and pancreatitis. Doctors stress that the medication should only be used under proper medical supervision and that people who do not medically need to lose weight should not use it simply to become thinner.

A woman in her 20s who received Mounjaro from a cosmetic clinic in April described suffering severe side effects after her first injection.

She said she had tried various dieting methods without success and became interested in Mounjaro after seeing information online. However, about four hours after receiving the injection, she began experiencing intense chills.

According to the woman, the shivering continued for roughly three days, leaving her unable to concentrate at work and forcing her to spend much of her time wrapped in blankets. Unable to tolerate the side effects, she stopped treatment after a single injection.

Reflecting on the experience, she said her desire to lose weight had been strong, but the adverse reactions convinced her that she needed to pursue healthier methods instead.

Despite such risks, illegal resale remains widespread on social media.

During the investigation, a reporter contacted an account believed to be reselling Mounjaro. The seller confirmed that the drug was available and offered injections for 10,000 yen each. When asked where the medication had been obtained, the seller claimed it had been purchased from a clinic while undergoing cosmetic laser facial treatments.

The seller later sent a video appearing to show the product.

Another account claimed to be a diabetes patient who had accumulated excess supplies due to missed injections and offered to sell them for 7,500 yen each.

Authorities noted that this price was approximately five times higher than the cost of obtaining the drug through insured medical treatment.

When reporters asked whether the sellers understood that reselling prescription medication was illegal, communication ceased. One account subsequently blocked further contact.

Experts warn that purchasing resold medication carries additional dangers. In some cases, products may be counterfeit or contain unknown substances. Buyers also lose the protections normally available through the healthcare system.

Japan's Adverse Drug Reaction Relief System provides compensation for people harmed by side effects from approved medications used appropriately. However, experts say individuals who use Mounjaro as a weight-loss drug rather than for its approved diabetes indication may not qualify for compensation, leaving them responsible for the consequences of unexpected health problems.

Health ministry officials have repeatedly warned that the safety and effectiveness of Mounjaro for dieting purposes have not been fully established in Japan and that misuse could lead to serious health damage.

The issue remains complicated because physicians have some discretion to prescribe medications outside approved indications, and patients are generally free to choose treatments. Overseas, some countries have approved similar drugs specifically for obesity treatment, making information about weight-loss use readily available online.

Medical experts say aggressive promotion on social media by ordinary users has also contributed to the drug's growing popularity, creating what amounts to informal advertising that is difficult to regulate.

As illegal resale spreads and demand for rapid weight loss continues to grow, doctors are urging consumers to carefully consider the risks before turning to prescription diabetes medications for cosmetic purposes.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Sakurajima Eruption Blankets Kagoshima in Volcanic Ash

A prolonged eruption at Sakurajima on June 7th blanketed parts of Kagoshima City in volcanic ash, turning roads gray and prompting long lines of vehicles seeking car washes after a plume of smoke rose 1,300 meters above the crater.

Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisories After Philippines Quake

A powerful earthquake struck off Mindanao Island in the southern Philippines at 8:38 a.m. (Japan time) on June 8th, generating tsunami waves across parts of the Pacific, causing building collapses and casualties near the epicenter, and prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue tsunami advisories along a wide stretch of Japan's Pacific coastline before lifting all of them at 4:50 p.m.

Unlicensed Peruvian Man Conducts Risky Medical Procedure During Delivery

A clinic director and a former Peruvian staff member have been referred to prosecutors after the man allegedly performed medical procedures without a license, including an external cephalic version—a procedure used to manually turn a baby into the correct position before birth—at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Fukuoka City, raising concerns about patient safety and oversight in maternity care.

Bear Spotted Running Through Central Utsunomiya Shopping District

A large bear was captured on security camera footage running through a shopping arcade in central Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, in the early hours of June 7th, as authorities stepped up warnings following a series of bear sightings across the city.

Tokai and Kanto Enter Rainy Season as Heavy Rain Threatens Western Japan

Japan's Meteorological Agency announced on June 7th that the rainy season is believed to have begun in the Tokai and Kanto-Koshin regions, marking the seasonal shift to wetter weather across a broad area of the country.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Diabetes Drug Mounjaro Resold as Weight-Loss Injection Despite Health Risks

Three people in their 20s and 30s living in Osaka Prefecture and other areas were referred to prosecutors on June 2nd for allegedly illegally selling and transferring the type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro without the required authorization, as concerns grow over the drug's popularity as a weight-loss treatment and the health risks associated with its misuse.

Akita Hot Spring Turns Rice Husks Into Fuel

A hot spring lodging facility in Akita Prefecture has introduced a biomass boiler that uses rice husks and buckwheat hulls as fuel, reducing reliance on expensive kerosene while creating a new use for agricultural waste.

Japan to Replace Up to Five Nuclear Reactors by 2040s

The Japanese government has unveiled a draft target to replace between two and five nuclear reactors by the 2040s, marking the first time numerical goals for nuclear power development have been presented since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster 15 years ago.

Japan's Rare Earths Island

The video explains how a tiny, remote Japanese island called Minami Torishima (Marcus Island) could become one of the most strategically important locations in the world due to enormous deposits of rare earth elements buried in deep-sea mud beneath the Pacific Ocean.

Fukushima Solar Plant Glare Lasts Up to 53 Minutes, Far Exceeding Forecasts

A large solar power facility built on a mountainside in Fukushima City is generating reflected sunlight for far longer than originally projected, with a city survey finding that glare at some locations lasted up to 53 minutes per day—more than ten times the maximum duration predicted by the operator.

Companies Flock to Japan’s Major Space Business Expo

Japan’s largest space business exhibition opened at Tokyo Big Sight on May 27th, showcasing a growing wave of companies from outside the traditional aerospace sector entering the rapidly expanding space industry.

Shizuoka Enters Final Stage of Linear Shinkansen Debate

JR Tokai held its first-ever resident briefing session in Shizuoka City on May 26th regarding construction of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, outlining measures for water resource management and environmental conservation as the company seeks to gain local support ahead of the start of construction in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Mysterious Crab Dance Returns to Wakayama Shoreline

A seasonal spectacle has begun on the Miwasaki coast in Shingu, Wakayama Prefecture, where tiny male chigogani crabs are emerging from their burrows at low tide and rhythmically waving their claws in a movement resembling a dance.