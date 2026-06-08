Akita Hot Spring Turns Rice Husks Into Fuel

AKITA, Jun 08, 2026 - A hot spring lodging facility in Akita Prefecture has introduced a biomass boiler that uses rice husks and buckwheat hulls as fuel, reducing reliance on expensive kerosene while creating a new use for agricultural waste.

The project is expected to cut fuel costs by about 20 percent and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

The facility plans to burn around 450 tons of agricultural byproducts annually. Ash produced by the boiler will be mixed with chicken manure and sold as fertilizer, creating a circular farming system that recycles local resources. Officials hope the initiative will support both sustainable agriculture and the long-term operation of an important community gathering place.

Source: ABS秋田放送