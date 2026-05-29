Fukushima Solar Plant Glare Lasts Up to 53 Minutes, Far Exceeding Forecasts

FUKUSHIMA, May 29, 2026 (News On Japan) - A large solar power facility built on a mountainside in Fukushima City is generating reflected sunlight for far longer than originally projected, with a city survey finding that glare at some locations lasted up to 53 minutes per day—more than ten times the maximum duration predicted by the operator.

The Senjatsuyama Solar Power Plant, located on the slope of a mountain in Fukushima City, was constructed after clearing forested land equivalent to roughly 20 Tokyo Domes. The facility began commercial operations in September 2025.

Before the project started operating, one of the main concerns raised by residents was the impact of reflected sunlight on daily life. Simulations conducted by the plant's operator estimated that reflected glare would persist for no more than about five minutes per day.

However, field surveys conducted by Fukushima City between February and April 2026 at six locations across the city produced markedly different results. Investigators confirmed that at one site, reflected sunlight continued for as long as 53 minutes in a single day.

The findings indicate a discrepancy of more than tenfold compared with the operator's original projections.

City officials plan to continue monitoring conditions through around December and will use the results to assess the extent of the problem. Fukushima City has also indicated that it intends to request measures from the operator to reduce or prevent the glare if necessary.

The case has drawn renewed attention to the challenges of balancing renewable energy development with local environmental and quality-of-life concerns, particularly for large-scale solar projects built in mountainous areas close to residential communities.

Source: FNN