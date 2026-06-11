News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Weeds May Be the Most Highly Evolved Plants, Scientists Say

Jun 11, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIZUOKA - Weeds, often seen as symbols of toughness and perseverance, may in fact survive not because they are strong, but because they have developed highly efficient strategies that avoid unnecessary competition and maximize their chances of reproduction, according to recent research.

The latest installment of the science program focused on a familiar but often misunderstood subject: weeds. Many people associate weeds with resilience, believing they can grow anywhere and continue thriving no matter how often they are removed. The popular Japanese expression "weed spirit" is commonly used to describe someone who endures hardship and keeps fighting.

However, Shizuoka University Professor Hideo Inagaki, a leading researcher on weeds, says that image is largely incorrect.

Inagaki, a professor in the university's Faculty of Agriculture and the author of more than 150 books on weeds, argues that the traditional understanding of "weed spirit" does not reflect how weeds actually survive.

"If people imagine weeds as recklessly pushing forward and working harder than everything else, that's wrong," Inagaki said.

According to the professor, the primary goal of any plant is to flower and leave behind seeds. From that perspective, repeatedly using energy to stand back up after being trampled is inefficient. Instead, weeds focus on producing flowers and seeds even under unfavorable conditions.

"The real weed spirit is not getting back up every time you're stepped on," Inagaki explained. "It's continuing to flower and leave seeds behind even while being stepped on."

He said weeds never lose sight of their ultimate objective, a lesson that may also apply to human life.

Another surprising finding is that weeds are not particularly strong competitors. While they may outperform cultivated plants such as vegetables, flowers, or lawns, they are often weak compared with many plants in natural ecosystems.

"Weeds cannot survive in deep forests," Inagaki said. "They are plants that escaped from competition."

Rather than fighting stronger plants head-on, weeds have evolved strategies that allow them to thrive in places where competition is reduced, including urban environments and disturbed ground.

Their survival tactics can be remarkably sophisticated. One example is a weed known as michitane-tsukebana, whose seed pods burst open when disturbed. When people pull the plant from the ground, the force of the action helps scatter its seeds over a wider area. Some seeds can also attach themselves to clothing, allowing humans to unknowingly transport them to new locations.

"In a sense, the plant is using human behavior," Inagaki said.

Weeds also maintain large reserves of seeds in the soil, waiting for favorable conditions. When gardeners remove weeds, sunlight suddenly reaches the soil surface. For many weed species, light serves as a signal that competing plants have disappeared and that conditions are ideal for germination.

Unlike many vegetables and flowers, which sprout after being buried in soil, numerous weed species use exposure to light as the trigger to begin growing.

As a result, removing weeds can sometimes encourage more of them to emerge.

"The more you weed, the more weeds increase," Inagaki said. "For weeds, that's exactly what they want."

The research suggests that weeds have survived not through brute strength, but through flexible, efficient strategies that prioritize reproduction, exploit opportunities, and adapt to uncertainty—traits that have made them some of the most successful plants on Earth.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Deadly Blaze Rips Through Densely Packed Fukui Neighborhood

A fire that broke out in a densely populated residential area of Fukui City early on June 10 left one person dead, destroyed multiple homes, and triggered panic among local residents as flames spread rapidly through the neighborhood.

Parrot Predicts Japan to Win All Group Matches at World Cup

A fortune-telling parrot at Nasu Animal Kingdom in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, predicted on June 11 that Japan's national soccer team will win all three of its group-stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

Bear Swims Ashore and Roams Popular Kyoto Prefecture Tourist Area

A male Asiatic black bear that appeared at Amanohashidate, one of Japan's Three Scenic Views, in Kyoto Prefecture was captured after prompting the temporary closure of the popular tourist destination and surrounding area, authorities said.

El Nino Returns, But Japan Faces Another Hot Summer

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced that an El Niño phenomenon is believed to have developed this spring, warning that Japan is likely to experience above-average temperatures nationwide this summer despite the climate pattern's traditional association with cooler summers.

Narita Airport Advances Compulsory Land Acquisition for Runway

Narita International Airport Corporation is expected to announce next month that it will apply to the national government for project certification as part of the process to enable compulsory land acquisition for the construction of a new runway at Narita Airport, according to sources familiar with the matter.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Weeds May Be the Most Highly Evolved Plants, Scientists Say

Weeds, often seen as symbols of toughness and perseverance, may in fact survive not because they are strong, but because they have developed highly efficient strategies that avoid unnecessary competition and maximize their chances of reproduction, according to recent research.

Diabetes Drug Mounjaro Resold as Weight-Loss Injection Despite Health Risks

Three people in their 20s and 30s living in Osaka Prefecture and other areas were referred to prosecutors on June 2nd for allegedly illegally selling and transferring the type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro without the required authorization, as concerns grow over the drug's popularity as a weight-loss treatment and the health risks associated with its misuse.

Akita Hot Spring Turns Rice Husks Into Fuel

A hot spring lodging facility in Akita Prefecture has introduced a biomass boiler that uses rice husks and buckwheat hulls as fuel, reducing reliance on expensive kerosene while creating a new use for agricultural waste.

Japan to Replace Up to Five Nuclear Reactors by 2040s

The Japanese government has unveiled a draft target to replace between two and five nuclear reactors by the 2040s, marking the first time numerical goals for nuclear power development have been presented since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster 15 years ago.

Japan's Rare Earths Island

The video explains how a tiny, remote Japanese island called Minami Torishima (Marcus Island) could become one of the most strategically important locations in the world due to enormous deposits of rare earth elements buried in deep-sea mud beneath the Pacific Ocean.

Fukushima Solar Plant Glare Lasts Up to 53 Minutes, Far Exceeding Forecasts

A large solar power facility built on a mountainside in Fukushima City is generating reflected sunlight for far longer than originally projected, with a city survey finding that glare at some locations lasted up to 53 minutes per day—more than ten times the maximum duration predicted by the operator.

Companies Flock to Japan’s Major Space Business Expo

Japan’s largest space business exhibition opened at Tokyo Big Sight on May 27th, showcasing a growing wave of companies from outside the traditional aerospace sector entering the rapidly expanding space industry.

Shizuoka Enters Final Stage of Linear Shinkansen Debate

JR Tokai held its first-ever resident briefing session in Shizuoka City on May 26th regarding construction of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, outlining measures for water resource management and environmental conservation as the company seeks to gain local support ahead of the start of construction in Shizuoka Prefecture.