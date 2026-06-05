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Japan to Replace Up to Five Nuclear Reactors by 2040s

Jun 05, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Japanese government has unveiled a draft target to replace between two and five nuclear reactors by the 2040s, marking the first time numerical goals for nuclear power development have been presented since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster 15 years ago.

At a council meeting held by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on June 5th, the government outlined its proposed roadmap for replacing aging nuclear reactors. The plan estimates that between two and five reactors will need to be rebuilt by the 2040s, with a further 11 to 14 replacements required by the 2050s.

With many of Japan's existing nuclear facilities growing older, the government says the initiative is intended to help ensure a stable energy supply while providing long-term policy certainty that can encourage investment in the sector.

The proposal represents the first time since the Fukushima Daiichi accident in March 2011 that the government has set specific numerical targets for nuclear reactor replacement.

However, challenges remain. Confidence in the nuclear industry has been shaken by a series of issues, including the recent revelation that Chubu Electric Power manipulated data during safety screening procedures related to the restart of its Hamaoka Nuclear Power Plant.

As the government moves forward with its nuclear energy strategy, restoring public trust and demonstrating the industry's commitment to safety and transparency are expected to be key factors in achieving the proposed targets.

Source: TBS

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