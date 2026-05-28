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Shizuoka Enters Final Stage of Linear Shinkansen Debate

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIZUOKA, May 28, 2026 (News On Japan) - JR Tokai held its first-ever resident briefing session in Shizuoka City on May 26th regarding construction of the Linear Chuo Shinkansen, outlining measures for water resource management and environmental conservation as the company seeks to gain local support ahead of the start of construction in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The briefing began at 10 a.m. at a hall in Shizuoka City, drawing attention as the timing of the prefecture’s decision on whether to approve construction continues to be closely watched.

The event focused on JR Tokai’s countermeasures concerning water resources in the Oi River basin and environmental protection in the Southern Alps region. Company representatives used presentation panels and responded directly to questions from residents.

Around 120 residents attended the session, which also included officials from Shizuoka Prefecture.

The Linear Chuo Shinkansen project reached a major turning point in March 2026, when all 28 discussion items between JR Tokai and a prefectural expert panel—conditions set by the prefecture prior to construction approval—were completed. In April, a separate consultation body organized by Shizuoka City also concluded its discussions, effectively bringing more than a decade of debate over the project to a close.

Some participants expressed concern over the prefecture’s stance toward approval.

One attendee said, "There are still areas where opinions differ, but I think they are formally presenting data and explanations. After attending today, I became worried that the prefecture may be rushing toward approval."

Another participant said the explanations were difficult for ordinary residents to fully understand and noted that the large number of attendees made it impossible to ask questions within the allotted time.

Outside the venue, civic groups called on JR Tokai to continue providing explanations until residents are fully satisfied.

A representative from the citizens’ group "620,000-Person Movement to Protect the Water of the Oi River" urged the government, prefecture, experts, and JR Tokai to hold a joint public briefing session.

Another civic organization also held a press conference on May 26th requesting explanatory meetings involving national government officials and independent experts.

JR Tokai’s briefing sessions in Shizuoka City will continue on May 27th, with additional meetings scheduled in 10 municipalities across the Oi River basin through June 20th.

Takaaki Einaga, head of JR Tokai’s Shizuoka Construction Office for the Chuo Shinkansen, said, "We believe the most important thing is to carefully explain each step of what we are planning to do and deepen public understanding."

Attention is now shifting to how Governor Yasutomo Suzuki will evaluate whether sufficient public understanding has been achieved before approving construction in the Shizuoka section.

Suzuki has stated that unanimous support is unrealistic in any situation, adding that he will make his decision after assessing the extent and quality of JR Tokai’s explanations to residents.

The governor has also indicated that no decision on construction can be made until the public briefing sessions are completed, meaning a political judgment is unlikely before June 20th.

Before construction can begin, JR Tokai must still complete procedures required under laws including the River Act, and conclude an agreement with Shizuoka Prefecture under the prefecture’s environmental conservation ordinance. The signing of that agreement is expected to be the final procedural step before approval.

Source: SBSnews6

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