Japan Names 40C-Plus Days

TOKYO, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - Japan already classifies days with highs of 30C or above as manatsubi (midsummer days) and those reaching 35C or above as moshobi (extremely hot days). It has now introduced a new term for days when temperatures climb to 40C or higher.

The Japan Meteorological Agency announced that such days will be called kokusho-bi, meaning brutally hot days, after a review prompted by a succession of 40C-plus temperatures recorded last year.

The name was selected following a public survey that drew about 480,000 responses. Of those, more than 200,000 backed kokusho-bi, making it the most popular choice.

The poll also invited votes on 13 other candidates, including terms equivalent to 'blazing heat day' and 'super extreme heat day.' A free-response section produced more unusual suggestions, such as 'sweat-soaked day' and 'sauna day.'

An official at the agency said the newly adopted term is intended to make people feel that 'some form of action is necessary,' encouraging precautions against dangerous heat.

Source: TBS