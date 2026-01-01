Arrest Warrant Sought for Father Over Kyoto Boy's Death

KYOTO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - Police have requested an arrest warrant for the father of 11-year-old Adachi Yuki in connection with the suspected abandonment of his body, with investigators saying he has suggested possible involvement, marking a major development in the case as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death.

The case involving Adachi, an elementary school student from Nantan City in Kyoto Prefecture, escalated on April 15th as police sought the warrant while carrying out a search of the family home on suspicion of abandoning a body and questioning relatives in detail.

Investigators said the father has indicated possible involvement in the disposal of the body, though police are continuing to verify the extent and nature of his statements.

The body was discovered in a wooded forest area in Nantan City, lying face up on the ground approximately 2 kilometers southwest of his elementary school and about 8 kilometers from his home. The site is a mountainous, lightly trafficked area, and its distance from both the school and residential zones has raised questions about how the boy came to be there.

Authorities outlined the sequence of events leading up to the discovery. The boy’s school bag was found on March 29th, followed by shoes believed to be his on April 12th, and his body was discovered on April 13th. On April 15th, police began a search of his home as part of their investigation. Each of these locations is roughly 4 to 5 kilometers apart.

Investigators believe the separation between the locations where the body, shoes, and school bag were found suggests the possibility that the remains were moved, with attention now focused on how the area was accessed and whether a vehicle may have been involved.

According to investigators, a search warrant must be issued by a court before police can enter a residence. Such warrants are granted only when there is a possibility that evidence may be found at the location. Officials stressed that a search does not imply guilt, though the latest move to seek an arrest warrant signals that the investigation has entered a more serious phase.

Former Kanagawa Prefectural Police First Investigation Division chief Narumi Tatsuyuki indicated that investigators are likely to continue interviewing relatives, nearby residents, classmates, and their parents to determine whether any disputes or suspicious activity occurred. He added that vehicles remain a key focus, with police expected to gather information on suspicious cars near the locations where the body, shoes, and bag were found.

Narumi also noted that the distance between the sites where the body and shoes were discovered makes it unlikely the child moved on his own, suggesting the possibility that the body was abandoned by a third party.

An autopsy has confirmed the identity of the body as Adachi, with the estimated time of death placed in late March, between March 21st and March 31st. No visible external injuries such as stab wounds were found, and the cause of death remains unknown. Police indicated that determining the cause could take several months.

Forensic experts explained that tests on cells and blood samples may reveal signs of bleeding, oxygen deprivation, or the presence of drugs or toxins. Additionally, microscopic evidence such as hair, sweat, and fibers found on clothing may help identify DNA from third parties, with such investigative techniques well established in Japan.

The incident has had a significant impact on the local school community. Following the discovery of the body on April 13th, schools were temporarily closed on April 14th, with shortened classes scheduled from April 15th to April 17th. Officials said the decision was made due to heightened anxiety and emotional distress among students.

Experts warn that children are particularly vulnerable during April, a period of adjustment to the new school term. Stress can manifest in symptoms such as stomach pain, fatigue, insomnia, irritability, or forced cheerfulness. Psychologists note that children may absorb anxiety from adults and may also amplify fears through conversations with peers.

There are also calls for improved public alert systems. Commentators pointed to systems such as the Amber Alert used in the United States, which quickly notifies the public of emergencies via mobile phones, road signs, and television. Some argue that similar mechanisms could enhance community awareness and safety in Japan.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging caution against speculation, emphasizing the importance of relying on confirmed information while working to uncover the circumstances behind the boy’s death.

Previously: Body Found in Kyoto Mountains Confirmed as Missing Boy

Source: KTV NEWS