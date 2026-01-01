News On Japan
Education

Japan Is Facing Critical Nurse Shortage

TOKYO, Apr 16 (News On Japan) - Japan's medical sector is facing an acute shortage of nurses, triggering a wave of ward closures and even hospital shutdowns. Once regarded as an admired profession and often described as 'angels in white,' nurses are now under mounting strain from long working hours and wages many say do not match the demands of the job.

According to the latest available Health, Labour and Welfare Ministry statistics from 2020, Japan had about 1.73 million nursing professionals nationwide. Government estimates had warned that the country could face a shortfall of as many as 270,000 nurses by 2025.

The consequences extend far beyond hospitals, threatening the stability of daily life and public health. Against that backdrop, nurses across Japan launched coordinated strikes this spring, demanding better staffing and higher pay.

On March 13, nurses at the National Center for Global Health and Medicine in Tokyo, a flagship institution within one of Japan's largest hospital groups, joined a one-hour strike early in the morning.

Workers called for increased staffing so they could provide better medical care and patient services. Many said stagnant wages were also fueling frustration.

Similar action took place simultaneously at more than 1,000 hospitals and nursing-care facilities nationwide, including in Fukuoka and Sendai.

One participating nurse said: 'If more staff were added to our workplace, it would make a real difference. Sometimes it feels like healthcare work is being undervalued.'

Demonstrations were also held in busy districts such as Shinjuku, where nurses demanded substantial increases in medical and nursing-care staffing levels.

In response, the health minister acknowledged severe pressures in the sector and said the government would work to ensure support measures reach frontline workplaces, linking them to steady wage growth.

Experts warn that the shortage many feared has already arrived.

One commentator said Japan's healthcare and nursing-care systems have long depended on the dedication and sense of duty of nurses and care workers.

'Nurses are not angels,' the expert said. 'Unless workplaces become easier to work in, people will continue leaving healthcare.'

The crisis is already visible at regional hospitals.

One midsize community hospital with 218 beds and about 160 nurses, operating a 24-hour emergency service, has been struggling to retain staff.

A veteran charge nurse with 15 years of experience began the morning by sharing patient updates with a younger colleague. The hospital uses a paired nursing system in which two nurses jointly care for patients, allowing multiple perspectives on treatment and care.

That teamwork was quickly put to the test when a colleague asked for help inserting an IV into a patient with fragile veins. The experienced nurse stepped in successfully.

The hospital has built a strong local reputation for attentive care, but staffing has become a growing burden.

Creating work schedules has become especially difficult. Despite employing around 160 nurses, the hospital lost 30 over the past year in a steady stream of resignations.

At night, one ward with 60 patients may be staffed by just three nurses, or in some cases two nurses and one care worker.

'We need more nurses,' one staff member said. 'Otherwise it becomes extremely difficult.'

Managers have tried recruitment drives and temporary staffing agencies, but vacancies remain hard to fill.

The shortage directly affects patient safety and infection control.

On one day, a COVID-19 patient was identified in the hospital, forcing staff to reorganize 50 beds on a single floor to isolate the case.

The emergency response pushed nurses beyond their scheduled hours.

For one nurse, the delay created another problem: rushing to collect her two-year-old daughter from nursery school.

She finally left the hospital at 5:30 p.m., an hour after her shift had ended.

Low pay, long hours and emotional exhaustion are driving many nurses out of the profession, while those who remain shoulder heavier workloads.

As Japan's population ages and medical demand rises, the country's ability to secure enough nurses may determine the future of its healthcare system.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Father Admits Killing and Body Abandonment in Kyoto

Police investigating the death of an 11-year-old boy whose body was found in a forest in Kyoto Prefecture believe his father moved the remains between several locations over a number of days in an apparent attempt to conceal the crime.

Strong Typhoon Raises High Surf Risk for Pacific Areas of Japan This Weekend

A large and powerful Typhoon No. 4, internationally named Sinlaku, was located near the Mariana Islands and moving north-northeast as of the latest update. The storm is expected to gradually shift its course eastward and pass southeast of the Ogasawara Islands around April 18, before making its closest approach around April 19.

Japan to Release 50 Million Stockpiled Medical Gloves

Japan will release around 50 million stockpiled medical gloves from next month as concerns grow over shortages of medical supplies linked to tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said.

Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route Fully Reopens

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route connecting Toyama and Nagano fully reopened on April 15th, marking the start of the spring tourism season along one of Japan’s most celebrated mountain routes.

Typhoon No. 4 Slowly Weakens, Ogasawara Islands Expects Rough Seas

A large and extremely strong Typhoon No. 4 (Sinlaku) was tracking north-northwest near the Mariana Islands as of April 15, with forecasters warning of high waves exceeding 4 meters around the Ogasawara Islands later this week despite a low likelihood of a direct approach to Japan.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Japan Is Facing Critical Nurse Shortage

Japan's medical sector is facing an acute shortage of nurses, triggering a wave of ward closures and even hospital shutdowns. Once regarded as an admired profession and often described as 'angels in white,' nurses are now under mounting strain from long working hours and wages many say do not match the demands of the job.

Ronald McDonald Teaches Children Traffic Safety in Akita

In a traffic safety class held at a certified childcare center in Akita, Ronald McDonald made a special appearance, teaching young children how to cross the street safely.

Tokyo University Students Shy Away From Bureaucratic Careers

The number of Tokyo University students pursuing careers as government bureaucrats is declining, even as rising wages in skilled trades and shifts driven by artificial intelligence are reshaping perceptions of high-paying jobs.

Japan Big Chains Dominate Cram Schools

Japan’s cram school industry is seeing a growing divide, with major operators expanding their market share while smaller firms struggle to survive amid declining birthrates and shifting education trends, according to expert analysis.

Private High Schools in Aichi Gain Popularity

An estimated 800 junior high school third-year students and their parents gathered in Nagoya on April 12th to attend a seminar explaining the structure of high school entrance examinations and preparation strategies ahead of next year’s admissions cycle.

WWII-Era Fighter Aircraft Recovered from Sea Decades After Crash Landing

A former Imperial Japanese Navy fighter aircraft that had remained submerged off the coast of Akune City in Kagoshima Prefecture was raised from the seabed on April 9th, marking its first return to land in 81 years since a wartime crash landing during the final stages of World War II.

University Entry Costs Hit Record High

The cost of entering university, from entrance examinations through enrollment, reached a record high for students who enrolled in private universities in the Tokyo metropolitan area in April last year, a recent survey has revealed.

How the Country of Japan Was Created, According to Mythology | Emperor Jimmu 2

Since a time long forgotten, the Japanese islands were inhabited by rival tribes locked in constant conflict, a brutal era one would hardly wish to live through. (Linfamy)