Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

KYOTO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

"I’m gradually starting to feel the honor sink in," said the 23-year-old Fujii, who achieved his fifth consecutive Ryuo title by winning the fourth game of the series held at Kyoto Racecourse. Under tournament rules, five consecutive Ryuo victories grant the lifetime title, making Fujii the youngest ever to achieve the distinction.

"I can’t afford to be satisfied with my current results. I have to keep striving to reach higher," he said. When asked about next year being the Year of the Horse and his own “toshi-otoko” year, Fujii smiled and added, "I hope I can give it my all, like a racehorse running at full speed."

The new lifetime title marks Fujii’s third such achievement, following his previous "Eisei Kisei" and "Eisei Oi" honors, making him the youngest player ever to hold the "Lifetime Triple Crown" in the history of shogi.

Source: KTV NEWS