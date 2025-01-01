Mother of 12-Year-Old Thai Girl Caught In Prostitution Gets Arrest Warrant

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the mother of a 12-year-old Thai girl who was illegally employed at a massage parlor in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act.

The case involves the arrest of Masayuki Hosono (51), a massage parlor owner in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, for illegally employing a 12-year-old Thai girl. The girl arrived in Japan in June of this year with her mother, who is in her 20s. After introducing her to the parlor, she returned to Japan approximately two weeks later. The girl is believed to have provided sexual services in private massage parlors, serving 61 clients over the course of a month.

Subsequent interviews with investigators revealed that the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the mother on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act, alleging that she introduced the girl to the parlor knowing that she would be forced to engage in lewd acts.

According to a senior Thai police official, the mother is currently being held by local authorities in Taiwan in connection with a separate prostitution-related case. Investigators stressed the need to quickly resolve the case in order to protect the girl.

Additionally, senior Thai police officials have been visiting Japan since yesterday (11th). They reportedly visited the National Police Agency yesterday to confirm the girl's current situation and mutual cooperation in the investigation. Full-scale discussions also began at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department this morning (12th), and it is believed that they are discussing the status of the investigation into this case and the future transfer of the mother to custody. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department considers this to be a case of human trafficking, and is investigating the possibility that a broker may be involved.

Source: TBS