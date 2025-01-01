News On Japan
Society

Mother of 12-Year-Old Thai Girl Caught In Prostitution Gets Arrest Warrant

TOKYO, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the mother of a 12-year-old Thai girl who was illegally employed at a massage parlor in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act.

The case involves the arrest of Masayuki Hosono (51), a massage parlor owner in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, for illegally employing a 12-year-old Thai girl. The girl arrived in Japan in June of this year with her mother, who is in her 20s. After introducing her to the parlor, she returned to Japan approximately two weeks later. The girl is believed to have provided sexual services in private massage parlors, serving 61 clients over the course of a month.

Subsequent interviews with investigators revealed that the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the mother on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act, alleging that she introduced the girl to the parlor knowing that she would be forced to engage in lewd acts.

According to a senior Thai police official, the mother is currently being held by local authorities in Taiwan in connection with a separate prostitution-related case. Investigators stressed the need to quickly resolve the case in order to protect the girl.

Additionally, senior Thai police officials have been visiting Japan since yesterday (11th). They reportedly visited the National Police Agency yesterday to confirm the girl's current situation and mutual cooperation in the investigation. Full-scale discussions also began at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department this morning (12th), and it is believed that they are discussing the status of the investigation into this case and the future transfer of the mother to custody. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department considers this to be a case of human trafficking, and is investigating the possibility that a broker may be involved.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

China Advises Against Travel to Japan

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory on November 14th, urging Chinese citizens to avoid visiting Japan for the time being, citing “serious safety risks” to Chinese nationals following Prime Minister Takaichi’s remarks on a potential Taiwan contingency.

Fujii Becomes Youngest Lifetime Triple Crown Holder in Shogi History

Shogi champion Sota Fujii, who defended his title in the prestigious Ryuo Tournament, expressed his joy on November 11th after becoming the youngest player in history to qualify for the lifetime title of "Eisei Ryuo" (Lifetime Ryuo).

Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

Tokyo Issues Influenza Epidemic Warning for First Time in 16 Years

Tokyo Metropolitan Government issued an influenza epidemic warning on November 13th after the number of reported cases reached the alert threshold, marking the first such announcement in November in 16 years.

Russia Bans 30 More Japanese Nationals

Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced on November 11th that it has decided to impose an indefinite entry ban on 30 Japanese nationals as a countermeasure against what it called Japan’s “hostile policies” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Tokyo Police Leak Exposes Organized Crime Ties

A senior Tokyo Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of leaking confidential investigation data to members of a decentralized criminal network known as “Tokuryu.”

Man Arrested in Shibuya for Kidnapping Stranger, Allegedly Linked to Foreign Crime Group

Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four men, including 41-year-old Daisuke Takehara, on suspicion of confining a man they did not know inside a car in Shibuya Ward. The suspects, including three Uzbek nationals, allegedly deceived the victim and then threatened him for money.

Rifle-Armed Police Begin Bear Control Operations in Northern Japan

Police bear control units were formally deployed on November 13th in Iwate and Akita prefectures, where the number of bear attacks has become increasingly severe, following the recent authorization for officers to use rifles in bear extermination.

Ryoko Hirosue Faces Prosecution for 180 km/h Collision

Actress Ryoko Hirosue is expected to be referred to prosecutors on November 13th on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in injury, after her car collided with a trailer on the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture in April.

Man Arrested for Throwing Cone and Sign at Tokyo Train

A 54-year-old man has been arrested after throwing a traffic cone and a metal sign onto railway tracks near JR Oimachi Station in Tokyo, disrupting train services twice during the morning commute in September 2025.

Mother of 12-Year-Old Thai Girl Caught In Prostitution Gets Arrest Warrant

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for the mother of a 12-year-old Thai girl who was illegally employed at a massage parlor in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward, on suspicion of violating the Child Welfare Act.

Boy Falls to Death From 10th Floor Apartment

A boy believed to be an elementary school student died after falling from a high-rise apartment in Sendai City on November 11th. Police said that around 3:20 p.m., the boy, estimated to be in his early teens and living in the same building, was found unconscious in the courtyard of a 15-story apartment complex and later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Princess Aiko Visits Imperial Mausoleums Ahead of Laos Trip

Princess Aiko, the only daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, paid her respects at the mausoleum of Emperor Showa and other imperial tombs in Hachioji, Tokyo, ahead of her official visit to Laos later this month.