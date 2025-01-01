Japan Plans to Triple Departure Tax to 3,000 Yen

TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy committee has drafted a resolution calling on the government to raise the “departure tax” to secure funds for overtourism countermeasures. The proposal seeks to increase the current 1,000 yen per-person levy to 3,000 yen, and to set the rate at 5,000 yen for travelers using business class or higher.

The tax, officially known as the International Tourist Tax, is collected from all passengers, including Japanese nationals, upon leaving the country. Lawmakers argue that Japan’s current rate is significantly lower than international standards, spurring discussions within the government and ruling coalition on a substantial hike.

According to officials familiar with the talks, the additional revenue would be used to fund policies addressing overtourism, which has worsened amid a sharp rise in foreign visitors. Because Japanese citizens are also subject to the tax, the LDP is urging the government to simultaneously implement measures such as reducing the passport issuance fee to offset the increased cost burden on domestic travelers.

Source: FNN