World Tournament! Competitive Karuta Teams from 10 Countries Clash

SHIGA, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - The world tournament for competitive karuta is under way at Omi Jingu in Otsu City, Shiga Prefecture, a site widely known as the spiritual home of the game.

The event, organized by Otsu City to promote the appeal of competitive karuta as a form of traditional Japanese culture, is being held for the third time and for the first time in six years. Omi Jingu enshrines Emperor Tenji, who composed the opening poem of the Ogura Hyakunin Isshu, and is celebrated as the sacred ground of karuta.

The competition is structured as an international team event, with each team made up of three players. Twelve teams from ten countries and regions, including Japan, the United States, Thailand, and Egypt, are taking part.

Participants listened intently to the poems being read aloud, stretching out their hands toward the cards as fierce matches unfolded throughout the venue.

Source: YOMIURI