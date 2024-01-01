News On Japan
Sports

Shohei Ohtani's Favorite Burger Comes to Japan for One Day

TOKYO, Jun 15 (News On Japan) - In-N-Out Burger, the American fast-food chain beloved by Shohei Ohtani, opened for one day in Tokyo on June 15.

Crowds formed early, with lines stretching outside the store. By 6:30 a.m., distribution of tickets had begun, and by 9 a.m., all 800 tickets were gone, selling out completely.

A customer, who had traveled to see Ohtani play in Los Angeles, shared, ‘I waited six and a half hours to finally taste it. I first tried it during Ohtani's game in LA and couldn't wait to have it here in Japan. I am thrilled to eat the same burger. It's delicious.’

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple in the U.S., known for using fresh, never frozen meat.

Another customer commented, ‘I arrived at 8:30 a.m. and waited about five hours. I came earlier than my first class at school. It's incredibly delicious. The meat is truly juicy.’

A fan was heard cheering, ‘Go Ohtani!’

This special event brought a taste of Ohtani’s favorite to Tokyo, leaving fans both full and satisfied.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Ameyoko Restaurants Run by Foreigners, Mainly Chinese

Tokyo's downtown market district, Ameyoko, which attracts hundreds of thousands of shoppers, especially around New Year, is undergoing a major transformation. Traditional fresh fish stores have dwindled, while multinational restaurants have surged. What is happening?

Bear Cull Remains Unresolved as Negotiations Collapse

A dispute over the remuneration for bear hunters has led to a standoff between a town in Hokkaido and its local hunter association. The breakdown in negotiations means that the hunters will no longer respond to bear sightings, leaving the small town of Naie, with a population of about 4,800, in a precarious situation.

Cake Shop Crunch: Rising Costs Force Closures at Record Rate

An increasing number of Western confectionery shops in Japan, particularly cake shops, are going bankrupt. According to research released in June, from January to May, there have been 18 bankruptcies, the highest number since 2010. If this trend continues, it will surpass the record set in 2019.

World's Largest Octopus Captured on Film

In the waters off Rausu, Hokkaido, at a depth of about 25 meters, a massive creature was discovered, writhing and undulating.

89-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death in Gifu; Grandson Arrested

An 89-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Ogaki City, Gifu Prefecture, leading to the arrest of her grandson.

NEWS ON JAPAN SOCIALS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Shohei Ohtani's Favorite Burger Comes to Japan for One Day

In-N-Out Burger, the American fast-food chain beloved by Shohei Ohtani, opened for one day in Tokyo on June 15.

How to organize an esports tournament: a step-by-step guide

Esports has exploded in popularity over the past decade, attracting millions of viewers and players worldwide.

Japan's Olympic Gymnastics Uniforms Unveiled

The Japan Gymnastics Association unveiled the uniforms for the national team that will compete in the Paris Olympics on June 11. The uniforms were designed by renowned fashion designer Hiroko Koshino.

Japanese Drivers in Formula 1 (F1): Stories of Race Tracks, Teams and Drivers

Besides technological advancement, motorsport is another niche in Japan gaining impressive traction.

Go Prodigy Sumire Nakamura Wins First Title in Korea

Sumire Nakamura, a 15-year-old Go professional, has clinched her first victory since transferring to South Korea, expressing her joy in Korean.

Businessman Yusaku Maezawa Injured in Ferrari Race Accident

A Ferrari race accident in Miyagi Prefecture has resulted in two injuries, including businessman Yusaku Maezawa, who was taken to the hospital.

Examining Japanese Online Baccarat Versus the American Variant

It's amazing that a game that started many years ago has diverse variants based on the gameplay style of the locals.

24-Year-Old Office Worker Becomes Youngest Japanese to Sail Solo Around the World

Hiroshi Kimura, a 24-year-old office worker from Nishinomiya City, Hyogo Prefecture, has set a new record as the youngest Japanese to complete a solo, non-stop, and unassisted circumnavigation of the world by yacht.