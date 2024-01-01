TOKYO, Jun 15 (News On Japan) - In-N-Out Burger, the American fast-food chain beloved by Shohei Ohtani, opened for one day in Tokyo on June 15.

Crowds formed early, with lines stretching outside the store. By 6:30 a.m., distribution of tickets had begun, and by 9 a.m., all 800 tickets were gone, selling out completely.

A customer, who had traveled to see Ohtani play in Los Angeles, shared, ‘I waited six and a half hours to finally taste it. I first tried it during Ohtani's game in LA and couldn't wait to have it here in Japan. I am thrilled to eat the same burger. It's delicious.’

In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple in the U.S., known for using fresh, never frozen meat.

Another customer commented, ‘I arrived at 8:30 a.m. and waited about five hours. I came earlier than my first class at school. It's incredibly delicious. The meat is truly juicy.’

A fan was heard cheering, ‘Go Ohtani!’

This special event brought a taste of Ohtani’s favorite to Tokyo, leaving fans both full and satisfied.

Source: ANN